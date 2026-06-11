Walking 10,000 Steps A Day? Experts Reveal How Many Kilometres You Should Cover To Stay Fit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Walking offers health benefits; ideal amount varies by individual needs.

Experts suggest 150 minutes moderate activity weekly, not necessarily 10,000 steps.

Overexertion causes fatigue, soreness, and potential injury risks.

Maintain a sustainable routine balancing activity and recovery is key.

Walking has become a go-to fitness habit for millions of people. Whether it's a brisk morning walk, an evening stroll or simply choosing to walk more throughout the day, the activity offers a range of health benefits. It supports heart health, helps manage weight, improves mood and keeps the body active. However, many people still wonder how much walking is actually enough and whether there is a point where it can become too much.

How Much Walking Do You Really Need?

According to experts, there is no universal target that suits everyone. The ideal walking distance depends on factors such as age, fitness level, overall health and walking pace. Someone who exercises regularly may be able to cover longer distances comfortably, while beginners may need to start slowly and build endurance over time. Health experts generally recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. This can be achieved by taking a brisk 25-minute walk on most days. Depending on your pace, that usually works out to around 2–3 kilometres per session.

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The widely known goal of 10,000 steps a day remains popular, but experts stress that it is not a magic number. Research suggests that walking around 7,000 steps a day can provide substantial health benefits and may help lower the risk of premature death. Some studies have even highlighted positive effects from achieving around 4,000 daily steps.

Signs You May Be Walking Too Much

Although walking is considered one of the safest forms of exercise, excessive walking without proper recovery can place unnecessary strain on the body. Experts warn that overexertion can sometimes do more harm than good.

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Persistent muscle soreness, ongoing fatigue, a feeling of heaviness in the body or a decline in performance may all be signs that you're pushing yourself too hard. Other warning signs include recurring injuries, lack of motivation to exercise, irritability, reduced appetite and frequent colds or illnesses.Experts recommend focusing less on hitting a specific step count and more on maintaining a routine that feels sustainable. If you're new to walking, gradually increase your distance and pace. Those who are already active can adjust their routine based on their fitness goals and recovery needs.

The best walking routine is one that keeps you moving consistently without leaving you exhausted. Listening to your body and finding a balance between activity and recovery is key to enjoying the long-term benefits of walking.

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