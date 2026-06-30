ABP LIVE Pet First | Why Do Dogs Eat Grass? Experts Explain This Common Dog Behaviour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Consult vet if frequent eating accompanies other symptoms.

Many dog owners have watched their furry companion stop during a walk to nibble on grass. While it may seem unusual, this behaviour is actually quite common and is not always a cause for concern. Dogs may eat grass for several reasons, ranging from curiosity and boredom to digestive issues or nutritional needs. According to veterinarians, occasional grass-eating is generally harmless, but understanding why your dog does it can help you decide when it's perfectly normal and when it's time to seek veterinary advice.

1. They Simply Like The Taste

Not every dog eats grass because something is wrong. Some dogs genuinely enjoy its taste or texture. Like sniffing new places or chewing on sticks, eating grass can simply be another way they explore their surroundings. If your dog occasionally grazes without showing signs of illness, it's usually nothing to worry about.

2. They're Feeling Bored

Dogs that don't get enough exercise or mental stimulation may look for ways to entertain themselves. Chewing grass can become one of those habits, especially if they spend long periods alone in the yard. Regular walks, interactive toys, and playtime can help reduce boredom-related behaviours.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 6 Warning Signs Your Pet May Be Suffering From Heat Stress

3. They May Have An Upset Stomach

Some dogs instinctively eat grass when they're experiencing digestive discomfort. Although experts still debate exactly why this happens, grass may help soothe the stomach or encourage vomiting in some cases. If your dog frequently eats grass along with vomiting, diarrhoea, or loss of appetite, it's best to consult a veterinarian.

4. Their Diet May Need More Fibre

Grass contains fibre, which supports healthy digestion. Dogs that aren't getting enough fibre from their regular diet may be more likely to chew on grass. Feeding a balanced, veterinarian-approved diet and including appropriate fibre sources can help maintain digestive health.

5. They Could Be Missing Important Nutrients

In some cases, grass-eating may be linked to nutritional deficiencies caused by an unbalanced diet or certain health conditions. If your dog regularly eats large amounts of grass, it may be worth discussing their diet with a veterinarian to ensure they're getting all the nutrients they need.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 8 Easy Ways To Keep Your Cat Hydrated During The Summer Heat

Is It Safe for Dogs To Eat Grass?

For most healthy dogs, eating small amounts of clean grass is generally considered safe. However, make sure the grass hasn't been treated with pesticides, herbicides, or other harmful chemicals. It's also important to prevent your dog from eating excessive amounts, as this may cause stomach upset or digestive discomfort.

When Should You See A Vet?

Occasional grass-eating is usually normal. However, if the behaviour becomes frequent or is accompanied by vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, weight loss, or changes in appetite, it could indicate an underlying health problem. In such cases, a veterinary examination is recommended.

The Bottom Line

Grass-eating is one of the many quirky habits dogs can have. Whether they're exploring their environment, easing mild digestive discomfort, or responding to boredom, the behaviour is usually harmless. By observing your dog's overall health and ensuring they eat a balanced diet, you can better understand what's behind this common canine habit and know when professional advice may be needed.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns