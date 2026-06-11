Pet First | 8 Easy Ways To Keep Your Cat Hydrated During The Summer Heat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Provide fresh, cool water in multiple accessible household spots.

Encourage drinking with water fountains and adding ice cubes.

Increase hydration by incorporating wet food, water, or broth.

Place bowls away from litter; monitor for dehydration signs.

Summer temperatures can be particularly challenging for cats, especially since many felines naturally tend to drink less water than they need. Proper hydration plays an important role in supporting digestion, kidney function, temperature regulation, and overall well-being. During hotter months, pet parents should take extra care to ensure their cats are getting enough fluids throughout the day.

Here are eight simple and effective ways to keep your cat hydrated during summer.

1. Provide Fresh Water Throughout The Day

Cats are naturally selective drinkers and often avoid water that has been sitting for too long. During the summer months, this behaviour can become even more pronounced due to heat and reduced appetite. Always use clean bowls and wash them thoroughly to remove any residue or odour that might discourage drinking. Fresh, cool water not only tastes better to cats but also encourages them to hydrate more frequently.

2. Place Multiple Water Bowls Around The House

Cats may not always travel far to drink water, especially if they are resting or feeling overheated. Placing multiple water bowls in different areas of your home ensures easy access wherever your cat chooses to relax. This is particularly helpful in larger homes or multi-storey spaces, where movement may be limited during hot weather.

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3. Try A Cat Water Fountain

Many cats are instinctively drawn to running water, as it feels fresher and safer than stagnant water. A cat water fountain mimics this natural preference by keeping water continuously circulating. This not only keeps the water oxygenated and cooler but also makes it more appealing to drink.

4. Add Wet Food To Their Diet

Wet cat food is an excellent way to naturally increase hydration levels, as it contains a high percentage of moisture compared to dry kibble. During the summer heat, incorporating wet food into your cat’s meals can make a noticeable difference in their overall fluid intake. It also provides variety in texture and taste, which many cats find more appetising, especially when their appetite drops in warmer weather.

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5. Add Water Or Broth To Meals

Another simple yet effective hydration boost is mixing a small amount of water or pet-safe, low-sodium broth into your cat’s regular food. This method helps increase fluid intake without requiring any behavioural change from your pet. It can also enhance the aroma and flavour of meals, making them more appealing to picky eaters while ensuring they stay hydrated.

6. Keep Water Bowls Away From Litter Boxes

Cats are naturally clean animals and tend to avoid drinking water that is placed near their litter area. Positioning water bowls in quiet, clean, and separate locations encourages better drinking habits. Ideally, place bowls in low-traffic areas where your cat feels safe and comfortable, helping them drink more frequently without stress or distraction.

7. Offer Ice Cubes As A Cooling Treat

Ice cubes can be both fun and functional during hot weather. Some cats enjoy batting them around or licking them as they melt, turning hydration into a playful activity. Adding a few ice cubes to their water bowl can also help keep the water cool for longer, making it more refreshing and appealing on particularly hot days.

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8. Watch For Signs Of Dehydration

It’s important for pet parents to stay alert to early signs of dehydration, which may include lethargy, dry gums, sunken eyes, reduced urination, or loss of appetite. These symptoms should not be ignored, especially during peak summer heat. If any of these signs appear, it is best to consult a veterinarian immediately to ensure timely care and prevent complications.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]