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HomeLifestylePet First | 6 Warning Signs Your Pet May Be Suffering From Heat Stress

Pet First | 6 Warning Signs Your Pet May Be Suffering From Heat Stress

Pet First | Heat stress can quickly become dangerous for dogs and cats during summer. Know the six key warning signs of heat stress in pets and when to seek veterinary help.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rising temperatures cause serious heat stress for pets.
  • Identify signs: excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, disorientation.
  • Provide water, shade; contact vet for multiple symptoms.

With rising summer temperatures across the country, heat stress has become a serious concern for pet owners. Dogs and cats are particularly vulnerable because they do not sweat like humans and rely mainly on panting and limited body cooling methods. When their body temperature rises beyond normal levels, it can quickly turn into a medical emergency if early signs are ignored.

Understanding the warning signs of heat stress can help pet parents act quickly and prevent life-threatening complications.

READ MORE: Pet First | 8 Easy Ways To Keep Your Cat Hydrated During The Summer Heat

1. Excessive Panting Or Rapid Breathing

Panting is normal in pets, but it becomes a concern when it is constant, heavy, or occurs even at rest. Rapid breathing is the body’s attempt to release excess heat. If your pet is panting loudly, struggling to catch breath, or unable to calm down, it may indicate overheating.

2. Excessive Drooling

While some breeds naturally drool more than others, a sudden increase in salivation during hot weather can signal heat stress. Thick or sticky saliva is also a warning sign that the body is dehydrated and struggling to regulate temperature.

3. Lethargy, Weakness, And Loss Of Interest

Overheated pets often become unusually tired or weak. They may refuse to walk, play, or even respond normally. This drop in energy happens because the body is diverting resources to cool down, leaving the pet exhausted.

4. Vomiting, Diarrhea, Or Nausea

Heat stress can disturb a pet’s digestive system. Vomiting, loose stools, or signs of nausea like lip-licking or refusal to eat should not be ignored, especially if they occur alongside other symptoms.

5. Red Or Pale Gums And Dry Nose

Healthy gums are usually pink and moist. In heat stress, gums may turn bright red due to increased blood flow or pale due to poor circulation. A dry nose and sticky mouth are also common dehydration indicators.

6. Dizziness Or Staggering

In severe cases, heat stress affects the nervous system. Pets may appear disoriented, struggle to stand, walk in an unsteady manner, or collapse. This is an emergency condition and requires immediate veterinary attention.

READ MORE: ABP Live Pet First: 5 Ways To Give Your Pet A Longer, Healthier Life

How To Protect Your Pet From Heat Stress

Prevention is always better than cure. Pet owners should ensure:

  • Constant access to clean, cool water
  • Adequate shade and ventilation at home
  • Avoiding outdoor walks during peak afternoon heat
  • Never leaving pets inside parked vehicles
  • Using cooling mats or damp towels in extreme heat

When To Seek Immediate Help

If your pet shows multiple symptoms such as heavy panting, vomiting, and weakness together, treat it as an emergency. Move the pet to a cooler place immediately and contact a veterinarian without delay.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

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About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Care ABP Live Pet First Heat Stress In Pets
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