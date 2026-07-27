Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Recurrent miscarriage stems from various causes, needing thorough evaluation.

Diagnosis involves tests, imaging; treatments are tailored to specific factors.

Many achieve healthy pregnancies through medical support and emotional care.

Experiencing a miscarriage can be emotionally overwhelming. When pregnancy loss happens repeatedly, the physical and emotional burden can become even more challenging for couples hoping to build a family. While recurrent miscarriages can be distressing, advances in reproductive medicine have made it possible to identify the underlying causes in many cases and offer effective treatment options. With timely evaluation and appropriate care, many couples go on to have healthy pregnancies.

What Is Recurrent Miscarriage?

A miscarriage refers to the spontaneous loss of a pregnancy before 20 weeks of gestation. Recurrent miscarriage, also known as Recurrent Pregnancy Loss (RPL), is generally defined as two or more consecutive pregnancy losses. Although it affects only a small percentage of couples, it requires thorough medical evaluation to identify the possible cause and develop an individualised treatment plan.

What Causes Recurrent Miscarriages?

Recurrent pregnancy loss can result from one or multiple factors. In some cases, despite comprehensive investigations, no specific cause is identified.

Genetic Factors

Chromosomal abnormalities are among the leading causes of recurrent miscarriage. Sometimes, one partner may carry a balanced chromosomal rearrangement that does not affect their own health but increases the risk of miscarriage.

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Uterine Abnormalities

Structural problems within the uterus may interfere with implantation or fetal development. These include:

Uterine septum

Fibroids that distort the uterine cavity

Intrauterine adhesions (Asherman's syndrome)

Congenital uterine malformations

Endometrial polyps (in selected cases)

Many of these conditions can be corrected through minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Hormonal And Endocrine Disorders

Hormonal imbalances may affect implantation and early pregnancy. Common conditions include:

Thyroid disorders

Uncontrolled diabetes

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Elevated prolactin levels

Luteal phase insufficiency (in selected cases)

Proper medical management often improves pregnancy outcomes.

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Autoimmune Conditions

Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) is one of the most well-established autoimmune causes of recurrent miscarriage. The condition increases the tendency for abnormal blood clot formation, affecting placental blood flow and fetal development.

Blood Clotting Disorders

Certain inherited or acquired thrombophilic conditions may increase the risk of pregnancy loss in selected women, although not all require treatment.

Lifestyle And Environmental Factors

The following factors may contribute to pregnancy complications and miscarriage risk:

Smoking

Excessive alcohol intake

Obesity

Poorly controlled chronic illnesses

Exposure to certain environmental toxins

Age-Related Factors

As maternal age increases, egg quality naturally declines. This raises the likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities in embryos, making miscarriage more common, particularly after the age of 35.

When Should You Seek Medical Evaluation?

Couples should consult a fertility specialist if they have experienced:

Two or more consecutive miscarriages

One miscarriage after fertility treatment along with additional risk factors

A previous second-trimester pregnancy loss

A family history of recurrent miscarriage or genetic disorders

Early evaluation allows doctors to identify treatable conditions before planning another pregnancy.

How Is Recurrent Miscarriage Evaluated?

A detailed evaluation typically includes the following:

Comprehensive Medical History

Your doctor will discuss:

Previous pregnancies

Menstrual history

Existing medical conditions

Current medications

Family history

Lifestyle factors

Blood Investigations

Tests may include:

Thyroid function tests

Blood sugar levels

Antiphospholipid antibody testing

Hormonal profile (when indicated)

Genetic Testing

If a genetic cause is suspected, doctors may recommend:

Karyotyping for both partners

Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)

Expanded Carrier Screening (ECS)

Imaging Studies

The uterus may be evaluated using:

Transvaginal ultrasound

Three-dimensional ultrasound

Saline infusion sonography

Hysteroscopy (when required)

Additional Investigations

Depending on the clinical history, further tests may be advised, including:

NGS/CMA-based genetic testing of the products of conception

FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridisation)

Karyotyping of pregnancy tissue

Treatment Options

Treatment depends entirely on the underlying cause.

Correcting Uterine Abnormalities

Procedures that may improve pregnancy outcomes include:

Hysteroscopic septum resection

Removal of fibroids affecting the uterine cavity

Treatment of intrauterine adhesions

Managing Hormonal Disorders

Optimising the following conditions helps create a healthier environment for pregnancy:

Thyroid disorders

Diabetes

Elevated prolactin levels

PCOS

Treatment For Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)

Women diagnosed with APS are often treated with:

Low-dose aspirin

Blood-thinning medications during pregnancy under specialist supervision

This approach significantly improves the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Genetic Counselling

Couples with chromosomal abnormalities may benefit from genetic counselling.

In selected cases, In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) with Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) may be considered to reduce the risk of transferring embryos with chromosomal abnormalities.

Lifestyle Modifications

Healthy lifestyle choices can improve pregnancy outcomes, including:

Maintaining a healthy weight

Avoiding smoking

Avoiding alcohol

Eating a balanced diet

Taking folic acid supplements

Managing stress

Controlling chronic medical conditions

What If No Cause Is Found?

Nearly 40–50% of recurrent miscarriage cases remain unexplained despite detailed investigations.

Although this uncertainty can be frustrating, the outlook is often encouraging. Many couples with unexplained recurrent pregnancy loss eventually achieve a healthy pregnancy with careful monitoring and supportive obstetric care.

Emotional Well-Being Matters

The emotional impact of recurrent miscarriage is often underestimated. Feelings commonly experienced include:

Grief

Anxiety

Guilt

Fear about future pregnancies

Emotional support from healthcare professionals, family members, support groups or trained counsellors can play an important role in the healing process.

A Message Of Hope

Recurrent miscarriage does not necessarily mean that parenthood is out of reach. Advances in reproductive medicine now allow specialists to identify and treat many underlying causes effectively. Early diagnosis, personalised treatment and compassionate care significantly improve the chances of carrying a pregnancy to term.

If you have experienced repeated pregnancy loss, do not lose hope. Seeking timely medical advice can help identify the cause, guide appropriate treatment and bring you one step closer to achieving a healthy pregnancy.

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