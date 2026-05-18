Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyle6 Smart Ways To Store Mangoes And Retain Their Sweetness

6 Smart Ways To Store Mangoes And Retain Their Sweetness

Mangoes can spoil quickly if stored incorrectly. Avoid sealing them in plastic bags, keeping them wet, or stacking them. Proper ventilation, careful handling are necessary to keep mangoes fresh.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 18 May 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Store unripe mangoes at room temperature in ventilated areas.
  • Ensure proper airflow for mangoes, avoiding plastic bags.
  • Consume ripe mangoes quickly or store in coolest home spot.
  • Avoid common storage mistakes to prevent spoilage and waste.

Mangoes are one of the most loved summer fruits, but they spoil quickly if not stored properly. With the right method, you can keep them fresh for longer without using a refrigerator. The key is to understand the ripeness of the fruit and store it accordingly to preserve taste, texture, and natural sweetness.

1. Store Unripe Mangoes At Room Temperature

Unripe mangoes should always be kept outside the fridge. Place them in a well-ventilated basket or tray at room temperature and away from direct sunlight. This allows them to ripen naturally and evenly without becoming mushy or losing flavour. To speed up ripening, you can place mangoes in a paper bag, which helps trap natural ethylene gas and encourages faster softening.

2. Keep Mangoes In A Dry, Airy Place

Avoid plastic bags or sealed containers for unripe mangoes, as they trap moisture and can lead to early spoilage. Instead, use open baskets or paper-lined trays so air can circulate freely. Good ventilation helps prevent mold and extends freshness.

3. Check Ripeness Before Changing Storage

A ripe mango will feel slightly soft when pressed and give off a sweet aroma near the stem. Once mangoes reach this stage, they should be consumed quickly or moved to a cooler place if possible.

ALSO READ | 7 Soothing Flower Teas For Better Sleep, Relaxation And Glowing Skin

4. Storing Ripe Mangoes Without A Fridge

If you don’t have refrigeration, keep ripe mangoes in the coolest part of your home. Spread them out in a single layer and avoid stacking them, as pressure can cause bruising and faster spoilage. Consume them within a day or two for best taste.

5. Avoid Common Mistakes

Many people accidentally shorten the shelf life of mangoes due to improper storage practices. Avoiding a few simple mistakes can help keep them fresh for longer and prevent unnecessary waste.

One of the most common errors is storing mangoes in sealed plastic bags, which trap moisture and speed up spoilage. Another mistake is keeping mangoes wet, as excess moisture encourages rot and fungal growth. Placing mangoes under direct sunlight can also damage their texture and cause them to overripen quickly. Similarly, stacking or piling mangoes on top of each other leads to pressure bruising and faster decay.

ALSO READ | Can You Lose Weight With PMOS? Fitness Influencer Shares 7 Weightloss Tips

It is also important not to mix spoiled mangoes with fresh ones, as rot spreads quickly and can affect the entire batch. Lastly, ignoring proper airflow and ventilation reduces freshness and increases the chances of early spoilage.Even a single rotten mango can spoil the rest if not removed in time, so regular checking is essential.

6. Optional Traditional Methods

In many Indian households, mangoes are preserved using natural methods like sun-drying slices or preparing pickles with oil and spices. These techniques help extend shelf life for weeks or even months without refrigeration.

Storing mangoes without a fridge is simple when done correctly. Keep unripe fruits at room temperature, allow proper airflow, and consume ripe mangoes quickly. With these natural methods, you can enjoy fresh, sweet mangoes without relying on refrigeration.

 
 

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

How should I store unripe mangoes without a refrigerator?

Store unripe mangoes at room temperature in a well-ventilated basket or tray, away from direct sunlight. You can place them in a paper bag to speed up ripening.

What are the signs of a ripe mango?

A ripe mango will feel slightly soft when gently pressed and will have a sweet aroma near the stem. It's best to consume ripe mangoes quickly.

How can I store ripe mangoes if I don't have a fridge?

Keep ripe mangoes in the coolest part of your home, spread out in a single layer. Consume them within one to two days for optimal taste.

What are common mistakes to avoid when storing mangoes?

Avoid storing mangoes in sealed plastic bags, keeping them wet, or placing them in direct sunlight. Do not stack them or mix spoiled mangoes with fresh ones.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Summer Fruits Mango Storage How To Store Mangoes Mango Preservation Prevent Mango Rot Mango Shelf Life Mango Freshness
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
6 Smart Ways To Store Mangoes And Retain Their Sweetness
6 Smart Ways To Store Mangoes And Retain Their Sweetness
Lifestyle
7 Soothing Flower Teas For Better Sleep, Relaxation And Glowing Skin
7 Soothing Flower Teas For Better Sleep, Relaxation And Glowing Skin
Lifestyle
These Hotel Room Items May Be Dirtier Than A Toilet Seat, Know This Before Using Them
These Hotel Room Items May Be Dirtier Than A Toilet Seat, Know This Before Using Them
Lifestyle
Can You Lose Weight With PMOS? Fitness Influencer Shares 7 Weightloss Tips
Can You Lose Weight With PMOS? Fitness Influencer Shares 7 Weightloss Tips
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: AAP Leader Deepak Singla Arrested by ED in Bank Fraud Case
Breaking News: Trump Calls Emergency White House Meeting on Iran Crisis Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Twisha Sharma Death Mystery: Missing Nylon Belt Raises Serious Questions
Greater Noida Dowry Death Case: Married Woman Dies After Alleged Fall From Roof, Family Alleges Murder
Anger in Uttar Pradesh: Job Aspirants Stage Unusual Protest Over 69,000 Teacher Vacancy Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget