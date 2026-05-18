Store unripe mangoes at room temperature in a well-ventilated basket or tray, away from direct sunlight. You can place them in a paper bag to speed up ripening.
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6 Smart Ways To Store Mangoes And Retain Their Sweetness
Mangoes can spoil quickly if stored incorrectly. Avoid sealing them in plastic bags, keeping them wet, or stacking them. Proper ventilation, careful handling are necessary to keep mangoes fresh.
- Store unripe mangoes at room temperature in ventilated areas.
- Ensure proper airflow for mangoes, avoiding plastic bags.
- Consume ripe mangoes quickly or store in coolest home spot.
- Avoid common storage mistakes to prevent spoilage and waste.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How should I store unripe mangoes without a refrigerator?
What are the signs of a ripe mango?
A ripe mango will feel slightly soft when gently pressed and will have a sweet aroma near the stem. It's best to consume ripe mangoes quickly.
How can I store ripe mangoes if I don't have a fridge?
Keep ripe mangoes in the coolest part of your home, spread out in a single layer. Consume them within one to two days for optimal taste.
What are common mistakes to avoid when storing mangoes?
Avoid storing mangoes in sealed plastic bags, keeping them wet, or placing them in direct sunlight. Do not stack them or mix spoiled mangoes with fresh ones.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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