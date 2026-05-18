Can You Lose Weight With PMOS? Fitness Influencer Shares 7 Weightloss Tips

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fitness influencer Tanisha Chadha shared her 22kg weight loss journey.

She focused on a calorie deficit and high-protein diet.

Strength training and daily movement aided her transformation.

Consistent meal times, sleep, and stress control were key.

For many women, losing weight is not easy, especially when dealing with conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). These conditions affect hormones and metabolism. Women with PMOS often face issues like insulin resistance, irregular periods, fatigue, and difficulty losing weight.

However, with the right and consistent lifestyle changes, weight loss is possible, especially when the focus is on hormonal balance and metabolic health.

Recently, fitness influencer Tanisha Chadha shared the secrets behind her 22 kg weight loss journey despite PMOS. She went from 80 kg to 58 kg and shared her experience on Instagram. According to her, this transformation did not happen through crash diets or starving herself. Instead, she achieved it by adding simple and sustainable habits into her daily routine.

How Did The Fitness Influencer Lose 22 Kg Despite PMOS?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanisha Chadha | PCOS Fat loss | Lifestyle (@tanisha_chadha__)

1. Mild Calorie Deficit

Tanisha said, “I did not starve myself. I only created a small and sustainable calorie deficit.” This means she consumed around 200-300 fewer calories than her daily requirement, which helped her lose weight slowly and sustainably. At the same time, she made sure her body continued getting enough energy, instead of forcing herself to stay hungry.

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2. High-Protein Diet

Tanisha focused on consuming 25-30 grams of protein in every meal. Protein helps reduce hunger, keeps blood sugar under control, supports muscle maintenance, and helps reduce fat. In PMOS, protein can be especially helpful because it may reduce cravings and prevent excessive weight gain.

3. Strength Training

According to Tanisha, weight training was more effective than only doing cardio exercises. She did strength training 3-4 times a week, which helped improve metabolism. It also helped tone and shape the body while continuing to burn calories even during rest. She explained that only walking or running may not always be enough, and building muscles helps the body burn more fat.

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4. Daily Movement

Small daily movements and staying active throughout the day are also important. Tanisha walks around 8,000 to 10,000 steps daily. This helps burn extra calories and increases energy usage without causing extreme tiredness. Simple habits like walking around the house or standing more often in the office can also help.

5. Walking After Meals

A short 5-10 minute walk after meals may help improve digestion, keep blood sugar stable, and reduce bloating or heaviness. In PMOS, preventing sudden spikes in glucose levels is considered important.

6. Fixed Meal Timing

Tanisha kept her meal timings consistent and avoided continuous snacking. She followed three balanced meals with a gap of around 4-5 hours between them. This may help keep insulin levels more stable and prevent overeating.

7. Sleep And Stress Control

Tanisha said that getting 7-8 hours of sleep and reducing stress are extremely important. Lack of sleep and high stress can increase cortisol levels, which may make it harder for the body to lose weight. Proper sleep and stress management can support healthier weight loss.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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