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HomeHealthCan You Lose Weight With PMOS? Fitness Influencer Shares 7 Weightloss Tips

Can You Lose Weight With PMOS? Fitness Influencer Shares 7 Weightloss Tips

Struggling with PMOS weight loss? A fitness influencer shares 7 effective tips including diet, workouts and lifestyle changes that helped her lose 22 kg.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 May 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fitness influencer Tanisha Chadha shared her 22kg weight loss journey.
  • She focused on a calorie deficit and high-protein diet.
  • Strength training and daily movement aided her transformation.
  • Consistent meal times, sleep, and stress control were key.

For many women, losing weight is not easy, especially when dealing with conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). These conditions affect hormones and metabolism. Women with PMOS often face issues like insulin resistance, irregular periods, fatigue, and difficulty losing weight.

However, with the right and consistent lifestyle changes, weight loss is possible, especially when the focus is on hormonal balance and metabolic health.

Recently, fitness influencer Tanisha Chadha shared the secrets behind her 22 kg weight loss journey despite PMOS. She went from 80 kg to 58 kg and shared her experience on Instagram. According to her, this transformation did not happen through crash diets or starving herself. Instead, she achieved it by adding simple and sustainable habits into her daily routine.

How Did The Fitness Influencer Lose 22 Kg Despite PMOS?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanisha Chadha | PCOS Fat loss | Lifestyle (@tanisha_chadha__)

1. Mild Calorie Deficit

Tanisha said, “I did not starve myself. I only created a small and sustainable calorie deficit.” This means she consumed around 200-300 fewer calories than her daily requirement, which helped her lose weight slowly and sustainably. At the same time, she made sure her body continued getting enough energy, instead of forcing herself to stay hungry.

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2. High-Protein Diet

Tanisha focused on consuming 25-30 grams of protein in every meal. Protein helps reduce hunger, keeps blood sugar under control, supports muscle maintenance, and helps reduce fat. In PMOS, protein can be especially helpful because it may reduce cravings and prevent excessive weight gain.

3. Strength Training

According to Tanisha, weight training was more effective than only doing cardio exercises. She did strength training 3-4 times a week, which helped improve metabolism. It also helped tone and shape the body while continuing to burn calories even during rest. She explained that only walking or running may not always be enough, and building muscles helps the body burn more fat.

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4. Daily Movement

Small daily movements and staying active throughout the day are also important. Tanisha walks around 8,000 to 10,000 steps daily. This helps burn extra calories and increases energy usage without causing extreme tiredness. Simple habits like walking around the house or standing more often in the office can also help.

5. Walking After Meals

A short 5-10 minute walk after meals may help improve digestion, keep blood sugar stable, and reduce bloating or heaviness. In PMOS, preventing sudden spikes in glucose levels is considered important.

6. Fixed Meal Timing

Tanisha kept her meal timings consistent and avoided continuous snacking. She followed three balanced meals with a gap of around 4-5 hours between them. This may help keep insulin levels more stable and prevent overeating.

7. Sleep And Stress Control

Tanisha said that getting 7-8 hours of sleep and reducing stress are extremely important. Lack of sleep and high stress can increase cortisol levels, which may make it harder for the body to lose weight. Proper sleep and stress management can support healthier weight loss.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Tanisha Chadha lose 22 kg despite having PMOS?

Tanisha Chadha achieved her 22 kg weight loss by adopting sustainable lifestyle changes focusing on hormonal balance and metabolic health. She didn't starve herself but rather incorporated a mild calorie deficit and high-protein diet.

What is a mild calorie deficit according to Tanisha?

A mild calorie deficit means consuming 200-300 fewer calories than your daily requirement. This allows for slow and sustainable weight loss while ensuring the body still receives adequate energy.

Why is a high-protein diet beneficial for weight loss with PMOS?

A high-protein diet helps reduce hunger, control blood sugar, maintain muscle, and reduce fat. For those with PMOS, it can specifically help reduce cravings and prevent excessive weight gain.

What type of exercise did Tanisha focus on for weight loss?

Tanisha found strength training more effective than just cardio, doing it 3-4 times a week. This improved her metabolism, toned her body, and helped burn calories even at rest.

How important are sleep and stress management for weight loss with PMOS?

Getting 7-8 hours of sleep and managing stress are crucial. High cortisol levels from lack of sleep and stress can hinder weight loss, while proper management supports healthier results.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
PCOS PCOS Symptoms PMOs
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