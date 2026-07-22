ZEE5 Announces 'The Scam: Leaked' Over NEET Paper Leak Row

The debate around examination irregularities has now found its way to OTT. ZEE5 has announced The Scam: Leaked, a series inspired by the controversy surrounding exam paper leaks, at a time when student protests continue to dominate headlines. The announcement comes as demonstrations, which began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, spread to several parts of the country and intensified following education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. The teaser traces how a confidential examination paper is allegedly leaked before reaching students, while also highlighting the emotional and social consequences that have fuelled demands for greater transparency and accountability nationwide.

The Scam: Leaked Teaser Released

ZEE5 unveiled the teaser of The Scam: Leaked on Wednesday through its social media platforms. Sharing the first glimpse, the makers wrote, "One paper. Millions of dreams. One leak. A nation in disbelief (sic)." They also confirmed that the series will stream on the platform soon, although an official premiere date is yet to be announced.

The teaser begins inside a high-security printing facility, where examination papers are packed under tight surveillance. However, before the sealed cartons leave the premises, one question paper lands in the hands of a miscreant, who photographs and circulates it. The visuals then shift to media reports, distressed students, deserted classrooms, and conclude with the death by suicide of a student, underlining the human cost of such controversies.

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Student Protest Movement Continues

The series arrives while the student-led movement against examination irregularities continues to gather momentum. What started as an online campaign later evolved into an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), with students demanding reforms, accountability and government intervention.

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The agitation drew wider attention after Sonam Wangchuk joined the demonstrations and began an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with the protesters. Even after he was shifted to hospital as his health deteriorated, demonstrations continued, with CJP leaders accusing authorities of suppressing a peaceful movement.

The protests escalated further during the Monsoon Session after a Sansad Chalo march towards Parliament led to clashes, allegations of lathi-charge and detentions. Images from the demonstrations circulated widely on social media, bringing the issue into sharper national focus.

Celebrities Back Students, Call For Dialogue

Several public figures have spoken in support of the students. Earlier on Wednesday, actor Rajkummar Rao appealed for calm through an Instagram post, writing, "When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion (sic)."

Actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj also visited the protest site in Delhi, while Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Nandita Das, Aayush Sharma, Preity Zinta and screenwriter Sutapa Sikdar extended their support through social media.

While The Scam: Leaked is yet to receive a release date, its announcement has already sparked discussion by arriving at a time when the debate over examination reforms and student accountability remains firmly in the national spotlight.