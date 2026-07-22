Imran Khan Backs CJP-Led NEET Protest Says Students Were 'Beaten Down And Disowned'

Actor Imran Khan has once again voiced support for the ongoing student movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), condemning the police action against demonstrators in Delhi. His statement comes after students marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament were stopped by police using lathi-charge and tear gas, according to visuals from the protest. Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, Imran said the incident left him deeply disturbed and questioned the treatment of young people demanding education reforms. He also reiterated his solidarity with the students, joining a growing list of film personalities who have publicly backed the continuing protest.

Imran Khan's Reaction

Taking to Instagram, Imran Khan criticised the use of force against students, saying they had already been failed by the system before facing police action. He wrote, "Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors… how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

The actor further added, "Are these not the children of Mother India? If not them, for whom do we build, and whose future do we claim to protect?... If we don't listen to those who have the most at stake today, we forfeit all our tomorrows. There is no choice here but one: Solidarity with the students."

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Earlier Support For Protest

This is not the first time Imran Khan has backed the movement. Earlier, he publicly supported social activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, which demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education sector. Sharing his support at the time, Imran wrote, "Standing up for the future @wangchuksworld #ChaloSansad."

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More Celebrities Join In

Several members of the film industry have also expressed support for the students and Sonam Wangchuk's campaign. Among them are Zeenat Aman, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol and Omi Vaidya. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also condemned the alleged police action, saying he was deeply angered by the treatment of students and urging authorities to reflect on their actions.

As the student agitation continues, more public figures are speaking out, keeping the spotlight on demands for education reforms, accountability over alleged irregularities and the handling of protests in the national capital.