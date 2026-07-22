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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesJana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: Vijay’s Film Surpasses 'Border 2' Record By 23.52%

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: Vijay’s Film Surpasses 'Border 2' Record By 23.52%

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has earned Rs 15.44 crore in Day 1 advance bookings, surpassing The Raja Saab and Border 2 to register the third-biggest pre-sales of 2026.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan generates massive pre-release buzz.
  • Movie collected Rs 15.44 crore from advance bookings.
  • It achieved third-highest advance booking for 2026 releases.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has sparked a massive buzz even before its theatrical release, setting the box office on fire with an exceptional advance booking performance. The political action thriller has already earned crores through pre-sales and added another major milestone to its name. As Vijay’s final film before fully transitioning into politics and serving as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, anticipation among fans has reached unprecedented levels.

Despite facing several hurdles, including delays in CBFC certification and an online leak, Jana Nayagan is finally set to arrive in cinemas on Thursday, Jul 23. With only a few hours left before release, audiences are eagerly waiting to watch Vijay return to the big screen one last time.

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1 Collection

The excitement surrounding Jana Nayagan is clearly reflected in its advance ticket sales. Moviegoers have shown overwhelming enthusiasm for the film’s opening day, driving impressive bookings across the country.

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According to Sacnilk, as of 10 am on Wednesday, Jana Nayagan had sold 6,71,006 tickets for its first day.

  • The film has collected Rs 15.44 crore in advance bookings without blocked seats.
  • Including blocked seats, the advance booking total has reached Rs 21.26 crore.

With several crucial hours of advance sales still remaining before release, trade expectations remain high. Given the current pace of bookings and the strong buzz surrounding H Vinoth’s directorial, the film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 20 crore mark in pre-sales without blocked seats.

Jana Nayagan Registers The Third-Biggest Pre-Sales Of 2026

Over the past 24 hours, Jana Nayagan has overtaken the advance booking figures of The Raja Saab (Rs 15.31 crore), Border 2 (Rs 12.5 crore) and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Rs 14 crore+). It has surpassed Border 2 by 23.52 per cent in advance bookings, further underlining its remarkable pre-release momentum.

With this achievement, the political action thriller has recorded the third-highest advance booking collection of 2026 at the Indian box office. Its next target is Peddi, which currently holds advance bookings of Rs 20.66 crore. Considering the film still has several hours of pre-sales remaining, it is expected to challenge that benchmark before its theatrical debut.

ALSO READ | Piyush Mishra Suffers Serious Injury After Slipping In Bathroom, Doctors Advise Rest

Highest Advance Booking Collections 2026

  • Dhurandhar 2 – Rs 53 crore
  • Peddi – Rs 20.66 crore
  • Jana Nayagan – Rs 15.44 crore
  • The Raja Saab – Rs 15.31 crore
  • Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – Rs 14 crore+
  • Border 2 – Rs 12.5 crore

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
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Jana Nayagan Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1
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