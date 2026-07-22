Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: Vijay’s Film Surpasses 'Border 2' Record By 23.52%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan generates massive pre-release buzz.

Movie collected Rs 15.44 crore from advance bookings.

It achieved third-highest advance booking for 2026 releases.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has sparked a massive buzz even before its theatrical release, setting the box office on fire with an exceptional advance booking performance. The political action thriller has already earned crores through pre-sales and added another major milestone to its name. As Vijay’s final film before fully transitioning into politics and serving as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, anticipation among fans has reached unprecedented levels.

Despite facing several hurdles, including delays in CBFC certification and an online leak, Jana Nayagan is finally set to arrive in cinemas on Thursday, Jul 23. With only a few hours left before release, audiences are eagerly waiting to watch Vijay return to the big screen one last time.

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1 Collection

The excitement surrounding Jana Nayagan is clearly reflected in its advance ticket sales. Moviegoers have shown overwhelming enthusiasm for the film’s opening day, driving impressive bookings across the country.

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According to Sacnilk, as of 10 am on Wednesday, Jana Nayagan had sold 6,71,006 tickets for its first day.

The film has collected Rs 15.44 crore in advance bookings without blocked seats.

Including blocked seats, the advance booking total has reached Rs 21.26 crore.

With several crucial hours of advance sales still remaining before release, trade expectations remain high. Given the current pace of bookings and the strong buzz surrounding H Vinoth’s directorial, the film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 20 crore mark in pre-sales without blocked seats.

Jana Nayagan Registers The Third-Biggest Pre-Sales Of 2026

Over the past 24 hours, Jana Nayagan has overtaken the advance booking figures of The Raja Saab (Rs 15.31 crore), Border 2 (Rs 12.5 crore) and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Rs 14 crore+). It has surpassed Border 2 by 23.52 per cent in advance bookings, further underlining its remarkable pre-release momentum.

With this achievement, the political action thriller has recorded the third-highest advance booking collection of 2026 at the Indian box office. Its next target is Peddi, which currently holds advance bookings of Rs 20.66 crore. Considering the film still has several hours of pre-sales remaining, it is expected to challenge that benchmark before its theatrical debut.

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Highest Advance Booking Collections 2026