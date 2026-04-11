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HomeEntertainmentWill Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Skip Theatrical Release? Viral Post Sparks OTT Release Buzz

Will Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Skip Theatrical Release? Viral Post Sparks OTT Release Buzz

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is generating buzz over its possible OTT release. The fans are awaiting official release confirmation.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's war drama 'Maatrubhumi' rumored for OTT release.
  • Director's cryptic social media exchange sparks release speculation.
  • Film focuses on Galwan Valley clash, patriotism, and peace.
  • Official release format confirmation is still pending.

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace continues to grab attention even before its release. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film has already been making headlines for its strong patriotic theme and production changes. Now, reports suggest that the film may take a surprising route in its release strategy, with buzz around a possible direct OTT debut.

A post shared by a Salman Khan fan page on X (formerly Twitter) has added to the buzz, featuring a screenshot in which director Apoorva Lakhia reportedly replies to a Salman Khan fan account hinting that the film may release on OTT instead of theatres. However, the authenticity of the screenshot remains unclear, leaving fans questioning whether it is real or edited.

Is Salman Khan's Film Maatrubhumi coming on OTT

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is once again in the spotlight, this time due to speculation around its release strategy. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and also stars Chitrangda Singh alongside Salman Khan.

Recently, discussions began after hints dropped by director Apoorva Lakhia during an interaction with fans. According to reports, when a fan expressed concern about the film’s release, suggesting that if it does not work theatrically it should go to OTT, Lakhia responded, “SK sir will always be the biggest super star and the film will eventually release on OTT.”

This statement has now sparked debate online, with fans trying to decode whether the film is planning a direct digital release or a traditional theatrical run followed by streaming. While the director did not give a clear confirmation about skipping theatres entirely, his remark has added fuel to ongoing speculation.

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The film, earlier known as Battle of Galwan, has already gone through major changes, including a title revision and reshoots. The makers reportedly reworked parts of the narrative to align with changing creative and thematic directions, focusing more on a message of peace and emotional depth.

Updates On Film

Industry reports suggest that Maatrubhumi is designed as a large-scale war drama that highlights patriotism, sacrifice, and human emotion during conflict. Salman Khan plays the role of an Indian Army officer inspired by real-life events, while Chitrangda Singh plays a key emotional anchor in the story.

The film has already generated buzz through its music and promotional material, but the uncertainty over its release format has kept audiences guessing. Some reports indicate that the film may still target a theatrical release window, while OTT remains a possible backup depending on final decisions.

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However, no official announcement has been made by Salman Khan or the production team regarding a confirmed OTT premiere. The makers are expected to clarify the release strategy closer to completion. For now, Maatrubhumi remains one of the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood projects, with fans closely watching every update from the team as anticipation continues to build.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Salman Khan's upcoming war drama?

Salman Khan's upcoming war drama is titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. It was previously known as Battle of Galwan.

Who directed Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi?

The film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. He has hinted at a possible OTT release.

Has Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi been officially confirmed for an OTT release?

No, there has been no official announcement regarding a confirmed OTT premiere for Maatrubhumi. The makers are expected to clarify the release strategy later.

What is the inspiration behind Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi?

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and highlights patriotism, sacrifice, and human emotion during conflict.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Galwan Valley Ott Release Salman Khan Apoorva Lakhia Maatrubhumi
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