Will Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Skip Theatrical Release? Viral Post Sparks OTT Release Buzz

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace continues to grab attention even before its release. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film has already been making headlines for its strong patriotic theme and production changes. Now, reports suggest that the film may take a surprising route in its release strategy, with buzz around a possible direct OTT debut.

A post shared by a Salman Khan fan page on X (formerly Twitter) has added to the buzz, featuring a screenshot in which director Apoorva Lakhia reportedly replies to a Salman Khan fan account hinting that the film may release on OTT instead of theatres. However, the authenticity of the screenshot remains unclear, leaving fans questioning whether it is real or edited.

Is Salman Khan's Film Maatrubhumi coming on OTT

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is once again in the spotlight, this time due to speculation around its release strategy. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and also stars Chitrangda Singh alongside Salman Khan.

Recently, discussions began after hints dropped by director Apoorva Lakhia during an interaction with fans. According to reports, when a fan expressed concern about the film’s release, suggesting that if it does not work theatrically it should go to OTT, Lakhia responded, “SK sir will always be the biggest super star and the film will eventually release on OTT.”

So does that mean it's an official confirmation that #Maatrubhumi will release on OTT instead of theatrical release ?#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FfMRNYbIhR — Salman Khan Arab FC (@SalluArabFC) April 10, 2026

This statement has now sparked debate online, with fans trying to decode whether the film is planning a direct digital release or a traditional theatrical run followed by streaming. While the director did not give a clear confirmation about skipping theatres entirely, his remark has added fuel to ongoing speculation.

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The film, earlier known as Battle of Galwan, has already gone through major changes, including a title revision and reshoots. The makers reportedly reworked parts of the narrative to align with changing creative and thematic directions, focusing more on a message of peace and emotional depth.

Updates On Film

Industry reports suggest that Maatrubhumi is designed as a large-scale war drama that highlights patriotism, sacrifice, and human emotion during conflict. Salman Khan plays the role of an Indian Army officer inspired by real-life events, while Chitrangda Singh plays a key emotional anchor in the story.

The film has already generated buzz through its music and promotional material, but the uncertainty over its release format has kept audiences guessing. Some reports indicate that the film may still target a theatrical release window, while OTT remains a possible backup depending on final decisions.

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However, no official announcement has been made by Salman Khan or the production team regarding a confirmed OTT premiere. The makers are expected to clarify the release strategy closer to completion. For now, Maatrubhumi remains one of the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood projects, with fans closely watching every update from the team as anticipation continues to build.