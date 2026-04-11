Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mammootty reflects on relentless drive, comparing it to Ambani's wealth pursuit.

Actor states continued work is human nature, not material need.

He recalls veteran actor M.R. Radha's dedication to performance.

Mammootty continues to take on challenging roles, next in 'Patriot'.

Even after more than five decades in cinema, Mammootty shows no signs of slowing down. In a rare and thoughtful moment, the legendary actor offered a striking perspective on success, comparing his relentless drive with the financial pursuits of Mukesh Ambani and the reason behind it may surprise many.

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Why Success Never Feels 'Enough'

With a career spanning over 400 films across multiple languages, Mammootty has long secured his place among India’s finest actors. A three-time National Award winner, sharing the distinction with icons like Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn, he continues to challenge himself with unconventional roles and powerful performances.

Yet, despite achieving nearly everything an actor could aspire to, Mammootty believes the drive to keep going is deeply human.

“It’s only human,” he said in a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, explaining that material comfort is no longer a motivating factor for him.

'It's Not About Need, It's About Pleasure'

Drawing a parallel with powerful figures beyond cinema, Mammootty posed a thought-provoking question during the conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.

He said, “Why do these politicians, even when they are 90 or 100, still want to be in politics? Why does Mukesh Ambani continue to make so much money? It’s not for him… he’s not going to use all the money he’s making. It’s for the pleasure they get. I am not comparing myself to Ambani here. All I am saying is, it’s human. Whatever you have, you will need more. That is greed".

A Powerful Memory Of M.R. Radha

Recounting a striking anecdote, Mammootty spoke about veteran actor M. R. Radha. Despite frail health and needing assistance to move, Radha would transform completely the moment the camera rolled.

“Even when he was very weak physically, people still cast him in different roles. He would be sitting somewhere on the set, and when the director called him for the shot, two people would bring him. They would have held him tightly until the director yelled, ‘Start, Camera.’ Upon hearing ‘Action’, the helpers would immediately leave, and Radha would perform with full strength. There have been actors like that.”

Mammootty's Work Front

From his early appearance in Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971) to his first credited role in Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980), Mammootty’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Even today, he continues to experiment with roles, delivering standout performances in recent projects and setting new benchmarks for younger actors.

He was last seen in a full-length role in Kalamkaval (2025) and is now preparing for Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film also marks his much-anticipated reunion with Mohanlal after 17 years, alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil.

Set to release on May 1, the film is already generating significant buzz, a testament to Mammootty’s enduring appeal.