Mammootty believes the drive to keep going is deeply human and not motivated by material comfort. He finds pleasure in his work, comparing it to why others pursue wealth or power.
Mammootty Explains Why Mukesh Ambani Keeps Earning, Says ‘That Is Greed, It’s About Pleasure’: Report
Mammootty reflects on passion, greed and success, explaining why Mukesh Ambani keeps earning despite immense wealth. A candid take on ambition.
- Mammootty reflects on relentless drive, comparing it to Ambani's wealth pursuit.
- Actor states continued work is human nature, not material need.
- He recalls veteran actor M.R. Radha's dedication to performance.
- Mammootty continues to take on challenging roles, next in 'Patriot'.
Even after more than five decades in cinema, Mammootty shows no signs of slowing down. In a rare and thoughtful moment, the legendary actor offered a striking perspective on success, comparing his relentless drive with the financial pursuits of Mukesh Ambani and the reason behind it may surprise many.
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Why Success Never Feels 'Enough'
With a career spanning over 400 films across multiple languages, Mammootty has long secured his place among India’s finest actors. A three-time National Award winner, sharing the distinction with icons like Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn, he continues to challenge himself with unconventional roles and powerful performances.
Yet, despite achieving nearly everything an actor could aspire to, Mammootty believes the drive to keep going is deeply human.
“It’s only human,” he said in a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, explaining that material comfort is no longer a motivating factor for him.
'It's Not About Need, It's About Pleasure'
Drawing a parallel with powerful figures beyond cinema, Mammootty posed a thought-provoking question during the conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.
He said, “Why do these politicians, even when they are 90 or 100, still want to be in politics? Why does Mukesh Ambani continue to make so much money? It’s not for him… he’s not going to use all the money he’s making. It’s for the pleasure they get. I am not comparing myself to Ambani here. All I am saying is, it’s human. Whatever you have, you will need more. That is greed".
A Powerful Memory Of M.R. Radha
Recounting a striking anecdote, Mammootty spoke about veteran actor M. R. Radha. Despite frail health and needing assistance to move, Radha would transform completely the moment the camera rolled.
“Even when he was very weak physically, people still cast him in different roles. He would be sitting somewhere on the set, and when the director called him for the shot, two people would bring him. They would have held him tightly until the director yelled, ‘Start, Camera.’ Upon hearing ‘Action’, the helpers would immediately leave, and Radha would perform with full strength. There have been actors like that.”
Mammootty's Work Front
From his early appearance in Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971) to his first credited role in Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980), Mammootty’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Even today, he continues to experiment with roles, delivering standout performances in recent projects and setting new benchmarks for younger actors.
He was last seen in a full-length role in Kalamkaval (2025) and is now preparing for Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film also marks his much-anticipated reunion with Mohanlal after 17 years, alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil.
Set to release on May 1, the film is already generating significant buzz, a testament to Mammootty’s enduring appeal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What motivates Mammootty to continue acting after such a long career?
How does Mammootty view the continuous pursuit of success, even for billionaires like Mukesh Ambani?
Mammootty suggests that the desire for more, even when not for personal need, stems from the pleasure derived from the pursuit itself. He calls this human tendency 'greed'.
Can you share the anecdote Mammootty told about veteran actor M. R. Radha?
Mammootty recounted how M. R. Radha, despite physical frailty, would perform with full strength the moment the camera started rolling. His helpers would release him upon hearing 'Action'.
What is Mammootty's upcoming project?
Mammootty is preparing for the film 'Patriot,' directed by Mahesh Narayanan. This film will see him reunite with Mohanlal after 17 years.