Sunny Deol To Headline Nikhil Bhat’s Next Action Film Titled ‘Lakhan’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunny Deol stars in Lakhan, directed by Kill's Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Film promises intense action and dialogues for mass audiences.

Shooting to begin October 2026 for next year's release.

Budget and performance are key factors for success.

Bollywood's action legend Sunny Deol is set to thrill fans once more. His next big film, reportedly titled Lakhan, teams him with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Shooting starts soon, promising explosive action and powerful dialogues. After hits like Gadar 2 and Border 2, this high-energy entertainer could pack theaters with whistles and cheers. Get ready for Sunny in a fresh, intense role.

Sunny Deol Roars Back With Lakhan

Sunny Deol stars in Lakhan, a commercial action film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, known for the raw action in Kill. The makers aim to show Sunny in "a fresh and intense avatar" with strong action sequences and dialogues that appeal to single-screen audiences. Script development and pre-production are going smoothly, as per Pinkvilla reports.

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Shooting And Release Plans

Shooting for Lakhan is likely to begin in October 2026. The film targets a release next year, following standard production timelines for such action entertainers. No official announcement has come yet, but trade buzz is high after Pinkvilla's report on the title.

DHAAI KILO KA HAATH + KILL ACTION! 🦁🥊🔥



It's official! Sunny Deol’s next with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt is titled #Lakhan. 📉📽️✨



Coming off the ₹300 Cr success of Border 2, Sunny is teaming up with the Kill mastermind for a 'raw and rooted' action entertainer. 🏟️🎖️… pic.twitter.com/zAWP4b1WNV — Filmi FryDay (@FilmiFryDay) April 10, 2026

Fan Expectations And Trade Buzz

Fans of Kill expect Nikhil to bring a similar raw action experience to Lakhan. Trade experts believe his direction will give Sunny Deol's screen presence a new style, pushing him beyond his usual zone. Sunny's fans hope it keeps his signature mass appeal with impactful dialogues, echoing nostalgic hits.

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Budget Concerns

Industry watchers note concerns over the budget, as Sunny's recent films ranged from Rs 50-80 crore, raising financial risks without a major franchise tag. Analysts say success depends on controlled costs, fresh elements, and strong word-of-mouth from teasers and trailers. Still, the combo of Sunny's power and Nikhil's vision has everyone excited.