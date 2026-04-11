Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSunny Deol To Headline Nikhil Bhat’s Next Action Film Titled ‘Lakhan’

Sunny Deol To Headline Nikhil Bhat’s Next Action Film Titled ‘Lakhan’

Bollywood action star Sunny Deol teams up with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for Lakhan, a high-octane thriller. Shooting kicks off in October, promising raw action and powerful dialogues.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunny Deol stars in Lakhan, directed by Kill's Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.
  • Film promises intense action and dialogues for mass audiences.
  • Shooting to begin October 2026 for next year's release.
  • Budget and performance are key factors for success.

Bollywood's action legend Sunny Deol is set to thrill fans once more. His next big film, reportedly titled Lakhan, teams him with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Shooting starts soon, promising explosive action and powerful dialogues. After hits like Gadar 2 and Border 2, this high-energy entertainer could pack theaters with whistles and cheers. Get ready for Sunny in a fresh, intense role.

Sunny Deol Roars Back With Lakhan 

Sunny Deol stars in Lakhan, a commercial action film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, known for the raw action in Kill. The makers aim to show Sunny in "a fresh and intense avatar" with strong action sequences and dialogues that appeal to single-screen audiences. Script development and pre-production are going smoothly, as per Pinkvilla reports. 

ALSO READ | Riddhima Debuts With Mom Neetu Kapoor And Kapil Sharma In 'Dadi Ki Shaadi'; First Look Out

Shooting And Release Plans

Shooting for Lakhan is likely to begin in October 2026. The film targets a release next year, following standard production timelines for such action entertainers. No official announcement has come yet, but trade buzz is high after Pinkvilla's report on the title.

 Fan Expectations And Trade Buzz

Fans of Kill expect Nikhil to bring a similar raw action experience to Lakhan.  Trade experts believe his direction will give Sunny Deol's screen presence a new style, pushing him beyond his usual zone. Sunny's fans hope it keeps his signature mass appeal with impactful dialogues, echoing nostalgic hits. 

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Calls Jana Nayagan Leak 'Disheartening'; Urges Fans To ‘Watch It The Right Way’

Budget Concerns

Industry watchers note concerns over the budget, as Sunny's recent films ranged from Rs 50-80 crore, raising financial risks without a major franchise tag. Analysts say success depends on controlled costs, fresh elements, and strong word-of-mouth from teasers and trailers. Still, the combo of Sunny's power and Nikhil's vision has everyone excited. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sunny Deol's upcoming film titled?

Sunny Deol's next film is reportedly titled Lakhan. It's described as a commercial action film.

Who is directing Sunny Deol's new movie Lakhan?

Lakhan is being directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who is known for his work on the film Kill.

When is Lakhan expected to start shooting and when will it be released?

Shooting for Lakhan is likely to begin in October 2026, with a release planned for next year.

What kind of role can fans expect from Sunny Deol in Lakhan?

Fans can expect Sunny Deol to be in a fresh and intense avatar, with strong action sequences and powerful dialogues.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 11 Apr 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Deol Lakhan Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Kill Director
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Sunny Deol To Headline Nikhil Bhat’s Next Action Film Titled ‘Lakhan’
Sunny Deol To Headline Nikhil Bhat’s Next Action Film Titled ‘Lakhan’
Entertainment
Mammootty Explains Why Mukesh Ambani Keeps Earning, Says ‘That Is Greed, It’s About Pleasure’: Report
Mammootty Explains Why Mukesh Ambani Keeps Earning, Says ‘That Is Greed, It’s About Pleasure’: Report
Entertainment
Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Breaks Silence On Rs 30,000 Cr Family Dispute, Says 'Won't Let Priya Own Everything': Report
Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Breaks Silence On Rs 30,000 Cr Family Dispute, Says 'Won't Let Priya Own Everything': Report
Entertainment
'Dhurandhar 2' Makes 'Rasputin' Viral Again: Here's The Folk Song That Started It All
'Dhurandhar 2' Makes 'Rasputin' Viral Again: Here's The Folk Song That Started It All
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: US–Iran Peace Talks in Islamabad Enter Critical Phase Amid High-Level Mediation
Breaking News: High-Profile US–Iran Peace Talks Advance in Islamabad After Delegations Arrive
Breaking: Iran-US Talks in Islamabad Amid Saudi Mediation and Regional Escalation
Breaking News: Islamabad Peace Talks Begin Amid Iran–US Tensions, Ceasefire Under Pressure
Breaking: Iran–US Talks Begin in Islamabad as JD Vance Lands; Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes Diplomacy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And The Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget