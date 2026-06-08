Vikram Bhatt was
‘Was Directing Aamir Khan And Dating Sushmita Sen But Had No Money’: Vikram Bhatt
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has revealed that despite directing Aamir Khan and dating Sushmita Sen in the 1990s, he was financially broke and living “like a fakira.”
- Bhatt revealed being broke despite directing Aamir Khan.
- He lacked money for basics, living like a
- He faced 2025 arrest for alleged cheating, granted bail.
- His upcoming film Haunted 3D releases June 12.
In the glittering world of Bollywood, success often looks effortless from the outside. But filmmaker Vikram Bhatt reveals a startling truth from his early days: even while directing superstar Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, he was brutally broke. In a candid interview, Siddharth Kannan Bhatt opens up about a mid-1990s phase where professional high points clashed with personal financial despair. He lived like a "fakira," without money for basic needs, despite surrounding himself with cinema's elite. How did a struggling director navigate love with a global icon while unable to buy a CD? Bhatt's raw recollection of those "broke days" offers a haunting glimpse behind Bollywood's glamorous facade.
Vikram Bhatt And Sushmita Sen’s Relationship
Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen met on the sets of Dastak (1996), her debut film, while Bhatt worked as an assistant to director Mahesh Bhatt. Despite their growing relationship and industry presence, Bhatt's finances remained unstable. He recalled, "I was a struggling director. Mere paas zeher khane ke paise nahi the (I did not have money to consume poison). I was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe, so to speak, but I had no money. I was broke. I remember I didn't even have the money to buy a CD. I've lived life like a fakira".
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The couple eventually parted ways after a few years. Bhatt later dated actor Ameesha Patel from 2002 to 2007. Reflecting on his journey, he noted, "while his relationships did not stand the test of time, his films have continued to connect with audiences over the years".
Legal Troubles And Upcoming Film
Recently, Bhatt faced legal challenges. In December 2025, he and his wife, Shwetambari Soni, were arrested for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust related to a film project. After the Rajasthan High Court rejected their bail plea in January 2026, the Supreme Court granted them bail in February 2026. Denying wrongdoing, Bhatt stated, "All I can say is that it is nonsense. They have not been able to prove anything in the chargesheet. It is the most bizarre charge sheet. But the matter is now before the court. Whatever I say today, people will think I am only trying to defend myself. So I would rather let the court defend me. I have faith that the truth will come out".
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Professionally, Bhatt awaits Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past (Haunted 2), starring Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande, releasing June 12
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Vikram Bhatt's financial state like during his early career despite professional success?
Who did Vikram Bhatt date during his financially difficult period?
During his financially challenging phase, Vikram Bhatt was dating Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. They met on the sets of her debut film, Dastak (1996).
Has Vikram Bhatt faced any recent legal issues?
Yes, Vikram Bhatt and his wife were arrested in December 2025 for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust. The Supreme Court granted them bail in February 2026.
What is the name of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film?
Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film is