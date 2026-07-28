The government is dissatisfied because it considers Meta's explanation for the temporary removal of PM Modi's Facebook post inadequate. Officials believe the clarification did not sufficiently address their concerns.
Centre Unhappy With Meta's Explanation Over PM Modi Facebook Post Removal, Says Issue 'Not Closed'
PM Modi Facebook Post Removal: The Centre has rejected Meta's explanation over the temporary removal of PM Modi's Facebook post, saying the matter remains under discussion.
- Government dissatisfied with Meta's explanation for PM's post removal.
- Meta admitted accidentally removing PM's video, promptly restoring content.
- Officials deem Meta's clarification insufficient, seeking further detailed discussions.
- Centre considers matter unresolved, discussions with Meta to continue.
PM Modi Facebook Post Removal: The Central government has expressed dissatisfaction with Meta's explanation for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post, signalling that the issue remains under active consideration despite the social media giant restoring the content.
According to government sources, Meta's clarification failed to adequately address the concerns raised by the Centre. Officials indicated that the matter is still being examined and that further discussions with the company are expected.
Govt Rejects Meta's Clarification
Sources said the government's response to Meta's explanation has been far from positive. While the company has offered an account of how the incident occurred, officials believe the explanation does not sufficiently clarify the circumstances surrounding the removal of the Prime Minister's post.
Government sources said the issue is still open and will be discussed in greater detail before any conclusion is reached.
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Meta Says Removal Was Accidental
Earlier, Meta acknowledged that Prime Minister Modi's Facebook video had been taken down due to an error.
The company said the removal was accidental and that the video was restored to the platform once the mistake was identified.
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Matter Remains Under Review
Despite the restoration of the post, the Centre has made it clear that it does not consider the issue resolved.
Officials said the government's concerns extend beyond the restoration itself, adding that discussions with Meta will continue as it seeks a more satisfactory explanation from the company.
The latest development suggests that the Centre will continue engaging with Meta over the incident, with government sources reiterating that the matter is "not yet closed."
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the Indian government dissatisfied with Meta regarding PM Modi's Facebook post?
What reason did Meta give for removing Prime Minister Modi's Facebook post?
Meta stated that the removal of Prime Minister Modi's Facebook video was accidental due to an error. They restored the content once the mistake was identified.
Has the issue regarding PM Modi's Facebook post been resolved now that it's restored?
No, the Central government does not consider the issue resolved despite the restoration. Officials stated that discussions with Meta will continue as they seek a more satisfactory explanation.