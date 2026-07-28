Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government dissatisfied with Meta's explanation for PM's post removal.

Meta admitted accidentally removing PM's video, promptly restoring content.

Officials deem Meta's clarification insufficient, seeking further detailed discussions.

Centre considers matter unresolved, discussions with Meta to continue.

PM Modi Facebook Post Removal: The Central government has expressed dissatisfaction with Meta's explanation for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post, signalling that the issue remains under active consideration despite the social media giant restoring the content.

According to government sources, Meta's clarification failed to adequately address the concerns raised by the Centre. Officials indicated that the matter is still being examined and that further discussions with the company are expected.

Govt Rejects Meta's Clarification

Sources said the government's response to Meta's explanation has been far from positive. While the company has offered an account of how the incident occurred, officials believe the explanation does not sufficiently clarify the circumstances surrounding the removal of the Prime Minister's post.

Government sources said the issue is still open and will be discussed in greater detail before any conclusion is reached.

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Meta Says Removal Was Accidental

Earlier, Meta acknowledged that Prime Minister Modi's Facebook video had been taken down due to an error.

The company said the removal was accidental and that the video was restored to the platform once the mistake was identified.

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Matter Remains Under Review

Despite the restoration of the post, the Centre has made it clear that it does not consider the issue resolved.

Officials said the government's concerns extend beyond the restoration itself, adding that discussions with Meta will continue as it seeks a more satisfactory explanation from the company.

The latest development suggests that the Centre will continue engaging with Meta over the incident, with government sources reiterating that the matter is "not yet closed."