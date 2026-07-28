Salman Khan's Warm Hug With Vamshi Paidipally Goes Viral, Fuels SVC63 Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan's warm embrace with director Vamshi went viral.

SVC63 marks Salman-Vamshi's first collaboration, raising high expectations.

Film features Salman, Nayanthara's first pairing; Eid release expected.

Salman Khan's upcoming untitled film SVC63 continues to generate excitement, with fresh behind-the-scenes pictures from director Vamshi Paidipally's birthday celebrations adding to the anticipation. The candid moments, shared by the makers, have delighted fans and offered a glimpse of the warm camaraderie on the film's sets.

Salman Khan Gives Warm Hug To Director

One of the most talked-about images from the celebrations shows Salman Khan warmly embracing Vamshi Paidipally. The candid photograph has quickly gone viral on social media, with fans praising the bond between the actor and filmmaker.

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Shared on the director's birthday, the behind-the-scenes pictures have further heightened curiosity around SVC63, which is already one of the most anticipated films in production. The film marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally, raising expectations among cinema lovers.

Salman, Nayanthara's First On-Screen Pairing

As filming continues, fans are eagerly awaiting the official title announcement, first-look posters and the film's teaser. Another major attraction is the fresh pairing of Salman Khan and Nayanthara, who will share screen space together for the first time.

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Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, known for delivering emotionally driven commercial entertainers, SVC63 is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The film is slated for an Eid release and is presented by Sri Venkateswara Creations under producer Dil Raju. It is produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore, with Rafi Kazi serving as co-producer.