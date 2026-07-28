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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan's Warm Hug With Vamshi Paidipally Goes Viral, Fuels SVC63 Buzz

Salman Khan's Warm Hug With Vamshi Paidipally Goes Viral, Fuels SVC63 Buzz

Salman Khan's 'SVC63' has sparked fresh excitement after makers shared heartwarming behind-the-scenes photos from director Vamshi Paidipally's birthday celebration, delighting fans.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's warm embrace with director Vamshi went viral.
  • SVC63 marks Salman-Vamshi's first collaboration, raising high expectations.
  • Film features Salman, Nayanthara's first pairing; Eid release expected.

Salman Khan's upcoming untitled film SVC63 continues to generate excitement, with fresh behind-the-scenes pictures from director Vamshi Paidipally's birthday celebrations adding to the anticipation. The candid moments, shared by the makers, have delighted fans and offered a glimpse of the warm camaraderie on the film's sets.

Salman Khan Gives Warm Hug To Director

One of the most talked-about images from the celebrations shows Salman Khan warmly embracing Vamshi Paidipally. The candid photograph has quickly gone viral on social media, with fans praising the bond between the actor and filmmaker.

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Shared on the director's birthday, the behind-the-scenes pictures have further heightened curiosity around SVC63, which is already one of the most anticipated films in production. The film marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally, raising expectations among cinema lovers.

Salman, Nayanthara's First On-Screen Pairing

As filming continues, fans are eagerly awaiting the official title announcement, first-look posters and the film's teaser. Another major attraction is the fresh pairing of Salman Khan and Nayanthara, who will share screen space together for the first time.

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Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, known for delivering emotionally driven commercial entertainers, SVC63 is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The film is slated for an Eid release and is presented by Sri Venkateswara Creations under producer Dil Raju. It is produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore, with Rafi Kazi serving as co-producer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Salman Khan's upcoming film?

The article refers to the film as SVC63. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official title announcement, along with first-look posters and the teaser.

Who is directing Salman Khan's upcoming film, SVC63?

Vamshi Paidipally is directing Salman Khan's film SVC63. This project marks the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker.

Who is the lead actress starring alongside Salman Khan in SVC63?

Nayanthara will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan in SVC63. This highly anticipated film marks their first on-screen pairing together.

When is SVC63 expected to be released?

SVC63 is slated for an Eid release. The film is presented by Sri Venkateswara Creations under producer Dil Raju.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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Salman Khan Vamshi Paidipally SVC63
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