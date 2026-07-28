Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut defended her "generation gutter" remark.

She cited protesters' vulgar language against the Prime Minister.

Ranaut questioned their conduct and societal respect.

Kangana Ranaut has defended her “generation gutter” remark about “young Hindu women” outside Parliament, saying the protesters were “speaking in vulgar language” and arguing that such behaviour is “not acceptable” in society. Her remarks come after she sparked outrage by calling Gen Z girls “generation gutter” in an Instagram Story, where she also described them as “ugly” and “corrupt”, and claimed they “can't even be good homemakers”.

Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

While speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Kangana claimed that the student protesters targeted PM Modi’s late mother and hurled abuses at her. She added that while everyone has participated in protests at some point in their lives, they are typically led by a representative who voices the group's demands - not conducted in the manner she believes the recent student protest was.

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“Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students?” she said, before adding, “If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves.”

She further said that she started her career at the age of 16 and was never a burden on her parents.

“We have been building our careers since the age of 16. We have never been a burden on our parents. We know how conservative our parents are. We know what our Indian society is like. Their daughters are speaking in such vulgar language. What kind of respect will they have in society? What kind of adverse situations will they have to face?”

She concluded with the words: “Do we think that, as a society, this is acceptable to us in any way?”

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what… pic.twitter.com/S4uFS0C9NI — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story

Earlier today, Kangana shared an Instagram Story that led to a backlash online. In it, she had written, “Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent they make rebellious choices, bold opinions.”

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She went on to say that genuinely independent women “take accountability for their actions” and do not seek freedom at the expense of their parents or families. “Here is a new generation of so-called westernised indian women.”

The actor then branded the entire generation as “generation gutter”.

“I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be homemakers either, but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parents’ earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent. Gentle reminder, independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.”