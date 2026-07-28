India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark For Hindu Gen Z Girls: ‘Daughters Used Vulgar Language’

Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark For Hindu Gen Z Girls: ‘Daughters Used Vulgar Language’

Kangana Ranaut defended her Instagram Story in which she labelled Gen Z Hindu girls “generation gutter” and described them as “ugly” and “corrupt”.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut defended her "generation gutter" remark.
  • She cited protesters' vulgar language against the Prime Minister.
  • Ranaut questioned their conduct and societal respect.

Kangana Ranaut has defended her “generation gutter” remark about “young Hindu women” outside Parliament, saying the protesters were “speaking in vulgar language” and arguing that such behaviour is “not acceptable” in society. Her remarks come after she sparked outrage by calling Gen Z girls “generation gutter” in an Instagram Story, where she also described them as “ugly” and “corrupt”, and claimed they “can't even be good homemakers”. 

Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

While speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Kangana claimed that the student protesters targeted PM Modi’s late mother and hurled abuses at her. She added that while everyone has participated in protests at some point in their lives, they are typically led by a representative who voices the group's demands - not conducted in the manner she believes the recent student protest was.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Women 'Generation Gutter' Over 'Body Counts': 'They're Ugly, Can't Be Homemakers'

“Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students?” she said, before adding, “If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves.”

She further said that she started her career at the age of 16 and was never a burden on her parents.

“We have been building our careers since the age of 16. We have never been a burden on our parents. We know how conservative our parents are. We know what our Indian society is like. Their daughters are speaking in such vulgar language. What kind of respect will they have in society? What kind of adverse situations will they have to face?”

She concluded with the words: “Do we think that, as a society, this is acceptable to us in any way?”

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story

Earlier today, Kangana shared an Instagram Story that led to a backlash online. In it, she had written, “Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent they make rebellious choices, bold opinions.”

ALSO READ| ‘Ramayana’ Trailer Leaked Online Ahead Of Release; Showcases Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Characters

She went on to say that genuinely independent women “take accountability for their actions” and do not seek freedom at the expense of their parents or families. “Here is a new generation of so-called westernised indian women.”

The actor then branded the entire generation as “generation gutter”. 

“I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be homemakers either, but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parents’ earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent. Gentle reminder, independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.” 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 28 Jul 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Gen Z KANGANA RANAUT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark For Hindu Gen Z Girls: ‘Daughters Used Vulgar Language’
Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark For Hindu Gen Z Girls: ‘Daughters Used Vulgar Language’
Celebrities
Pavala Shyamala Passes Away At 75, MAA To Bear Full Cost Of Actress' Funeral
Pavala Shyamala Passes Away At 75, MAA To Bear Full Cost Of Actress' Funeral
Celebrities
‘Ramayana’ Trailer Leaked Online Ahead Of Release; Showcases Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Characters
‘Ramayana’ Trailer Leaked Online; Showcases Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Characters
Celebrities
Shilpa Shinde Says 'I've A Family But I'm An Orphan', Opens Up About Being Forced Out Of Her Home In Lock Upp 2
Shilpa Shinde Says 'I've A Family But I'm An Orphan', Opens Up About Being Forced Out Of Her Home In Lock Upp 2
Advertisement

Videos

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions
Chandigarh Tragedy: Punjab University PhD Scholar Dies After Electric Shock Near Girls Hostel
Political Spotlight: Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Grand Odisha Welcome After Exit, Opposition Raises Questions
Breaking: Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Targeting Gen Z Women
UP Politics: Akhilesh Keeps Congress Guessing as Alliance Talks Stall Ahead of Assembly Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget