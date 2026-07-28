India Vs Sri Lanka Test Series Schedule Out: Check Dates & Venues

INDIA VS SRI LANKA: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have officially announced the schedule for Team India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka in August 2026. The two teams are set to compete in a two-match Test series between August 15 and August 27. This series marks a significant fixture on the international cricket calendar, as both matches form a crucial part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Before the senior squad begins the series, India 'A' has also been participating in a red-ball shadow tour against Sri Lanka 'A' to acclimatize to local spin-friendly conditions.

ALSO READ: Why Sanju Samson Gave Up On Virat Kohli's Lifestyle Plan After 1 Year

Complete Schedule And Venue Details

The Test series will commence immediately following the conclusion of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Both Test matches are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST (10:00 AM local time).

First Test Match: August 15 – August 19 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle.

Second Test Match: August 23 – August 27 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground, Colombo.

Importance For World Test Championship

The upcoming series holds immense strategic value for both nations in the ICC WTC standings. Team India, captained by Shubman Gill, currently occupies fifth position on the WTC points table with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.15 percent across nine matches.

Sri Lanka trails closely behind in sixth place with a PCT of 44.44 percent. With both teams eyeing a spot in the top two to qualify for the WTC Final, securing a series victory in Sri Lanka will be vital for accumulating crucial points.

Historical Context And Previous Encounters

This tour represents India's first Test series on Sri Lankan soil since 2017, when the Indian team achieved a 3-0 sweep under Virat Kohli's leadership. The two sides last faced each other in red-ball cricket in March 2022 in India, where the hosts won 2-0 with comprehensive victories in Mohali and Bengaluru. For Team India, this will be their next major Test assignment following a dominant single Test win against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh.

Exclusion Of Proposed T20I Series

Earlier in the year, Sri Lanka Cricket requested the addition of three T20 International matches to the itinerary to help raise funds for humanitarian relief following Cyclone Ditwah. While the proposal was initially given positive consideration, BCCI ultimately could not accommodate the extra white-ball fixtures due to India's tightly packed international cricket calendar. As a result, the tour remains exclusively focused on the two WTC Test matches.