Yes, Armaan Malik has become a father for the fifth time. His first wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to their fourth child.
YouTuber Armaan Malik Welcomes Fifth Child; Wife Payal Malik Gives Birth
Armaan Malik and his first wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to their fourth child. His second wife was also present at the hospital during the time of delivery.
YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant Armaan Malik has become a father for the fifth time today. His first wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to their fourth child. Armaan broke the news by posting a series of photos of the newborn on his Instagram handle. Following the announcement, fans flocked to the comments section of the post to congratulate the couple.
Payal Welcomes Fourth Child
Armaan, while sharing the picture, wrote, “Both mother and baby are doing well.” The photo shows Payal lying on a hospital bed as Arman holds the newborn in his arms. The photo was taken from an angle that does not reveal the baby’s face or gender.
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In another post, Armaan Malik’s second wife can be seen holding the baby.
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Soon after, congratulatory messages from fans began pouring in. Some were even curious if the newborn was a girl or a boy.
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One user commented, “Navratri is going on, and Maa Durga has blessed you with her presence.”
Another added, “If it’s a boy, then Payal and Armaan’s Tridev has been completed today. If it’s a girl, then it means the Goddess herself has come.”
Earlier, Armaan had also shared a video showing preparations for Payal’s delivery at the hospital. During this time, his second wife, Kritika Malik, was also present to support Payal. The entire family had been eagerly waiting to welcome the fifth child into their home, and that moment has now arrived.
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Armaan Malik is married to Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. He has four children with Payal and one child with Kritika.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Armaan Malik become a father again?
Who gave birth to Armaan Malik's new baby?
Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to their fourth child. His second wife, Kritika Malik, was also present to support during the delivery.
How many children does Armaan Malik have in total?
Armaan Malik now has five children. He has four children with his first wife, Payal Malik, and one child with his second wife, Kritika Malik.
What is the gender of Armaan Malik's new baby?
The article does not reveal the gender of the newborn baby. Photos shared by Armaan do not show the baby's face or gender.