YouTuber Armaan Malik Welcomes Fifth Child; Wife Payal Malik Gives Birth

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YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant Armaan Malik has become a father for the fifth time today. His first wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to their fourth child. Armaan broke the news by posting a series of photos of the newborn on his Instagram handle. Following the announcement, fans flocked to the comments section of the post to congratulate the couple.

Payal Welcomes Fourth Child

Armaan, while sharing the picture, wrote, “Both mother and baby are doing well.” The photo shows Payal lying on a hospital bed as Arman holds the newborn in his arms. The photo was taken from an angle that does not reveal the baby’s face or gender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armaan Malik (@armaan__malik9)

In another post, Armaan Malik’s second wife can be seen holding the baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armaan Malik (@armaan__malik9)

Soon after, congratulatory messages from fans began pouring in. Some were even curious if the newborn was a girl or a boy.

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One user commented, “Navratri is going on, and Maa Durga has blessed you with her presence.”

Another added, “If it’s a boy, then Payal and Armaan’s Tridev has been completed today. If it’s a girl, then it means the Goddess herself has come.”

Earlier, Armaan had also shared a video showing preparations for Payal’s delivery at the hospital. During this time, his second wife, Kritika Malik, was also present to support Payal. The entire family had been eagerly waiting to welcome the fifth child into their home, and that moment has now arrived.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armaan Malik (@armaan__malik9)

Armaan Malik is married to Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. He has four children with Payal and one child with Kritika.