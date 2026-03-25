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Viral Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa Bhosle, during a press conference in Kochi, has levelled sexual assault allegations against director Sanoj Mishra. She claimed that the director touched her inappropriately, not just once or twice but as many as 10 times. The incident reportedly took place during the shooting of The Diary of Manipur in Nepal and Dehradun. Actor Farman Khan, who is also Bhosle’s husband, was also present at the press conference and spoke about the challenges the couple has been facing ever since they got married in Kerala.

‘Sanoj Mishra Touched Me 10 Times’

Monalisa Bhosle broke down while recounting her experience. “Sanoj Mishra is not a good person. Sanoj Mishra touched me 10 times. I told my family that Sanoj Mishra had touched me,” she said, adding that despite informing them, her family did not support her.

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“Only I know what I went through. Injustice happened to me. I want justice.”

She further alleged that the director repeatedly behaved inappropriately with her. “They [her family] said, ‘This is your first film.’ But would they have me raped for the first film?” she asked.

Bhosle also accused Mishra of exploiting young girls who aspire to become actors. “He uses the name of films to talk to young girls, molests them, and says, ‘I will give you this film, do this.’ It is false; Sanoj Mishra does dirty work.”

When asked why she did not file a complaint earlier, Bhosle said her family discouraged her from doing so. “I was going to, but my family stopped me, saying, ‘Don’t do anything now.’ My family didn’t support me. What could I do there?”

‘Sanoj Mishra Is Not Happy With My Marriage’

Bhosle further accused Mishra of interfering in her personal life and spreading false narratives about her interfaith marriage to Farman Khan. According to her, the director is trying to fuel communal tensions around their relationship.

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“Sanoj Mishra wants riots. Sanoj Mishra thinks, ‘Let me sit like a king and watch, let them fight each other and die.’ Sanoj Mishra wants this. Sanoj Mishra wants terrorism in the whole country, wants fights, all this.”

She added that both she and her husband have been receiving threats. “We are openly being threatened with death. Even then, people are just watching silently. Is loving someone a crime?” she asked.

Bhosle alleged that Mishra is upset about her marriage. “He thinks, ‘Why didn’t Monalisa come to me? Why did she marry Farman?’ That is how he is,” she said.

She also claimed that Rs 50,000 is still due to her from Mishra.

‘My Family Only Wants Money’

Bhosle further alleged that her family is more concerned about money than her well-being. “My family is doing drama only for media attention,” she claimed.

“Otherwise, they are happy. We even have videos of them drinking, dancing, and enjoying their lives,” she added, alleging that her family’s actions do not reflect concern for her situation.





Earlier, director Sanoj Mishra filed a police complaint alleging that Monalisa Bhosle had been trapped in what he described as “love jihad”. He also claimed that the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) was involved in her marriage to Farman Khan.

“This has the direct involvement of the PFI, and the role of such organisations is also there, which receive funding from abroad,” he alleged. Mishra further claimed that Farman had been seen with Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam at Shaheen Bagh during the CAA protests.