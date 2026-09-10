Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon attended Apple's iPhone 18 launch event.

They received an early look at the new iPhone models.

Apple CEO John Ternus personally interacted with both celebrities.

Their presence added a celebrity touch to the technology event.

Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri and singer AP Dhillon added a celebrity touch to Apple’s latest launch event in California. The two stars attended the event at Apple Park and got an early look at the newly unveiled iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple CEO John Ternus was seen personally interacting with them and offering a closer look at the company’s newest flagship smartphones. Pictures and videos from the Steve Jobs Theater show Triptii and Dhillon examining the devices following the launch. Triptii attended the event in a red blazer and denim, while AP Dhillon opted for a grey jacket for the occasion.

Triptii Dimri And AP Dhillon At Apple Event

Triptii Dimri and AP Dhillon were among the high-profile guests at Apple’s launch event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. After the company unveiled its latest iPhone range, including the iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone 18 Duo, the two stars were seen getting a closer look at the new devices.

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In videos and photographs from the event, Apple CEO John Ternus can be seen interacting with Triptii and Dhillon while showing them the newly launched smartphones. The exact details of their conversation are not known, but the interaction gave the two celebrities an opportunity to explore Apple’s latest flagship phones shortly after their official unveiling.

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Triptii, AP Dhillon’s Apple Event Looks

Triptii opted for a striking red blazer with a matching top, which she paired with denim. The actor kept the rest of her look relatively simple for the technology event. AP Dhillon, meanwhile, was dressed in a grey jacket as he attended the launch.

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The appearance brought together two popular names from Indian entertainment at one of Apple’s biggest product events, with their interaction with Ternus becoming a talking point in pictures and videos shared online. The iPhone 18 Pro series remained the main focus of the launch, with Apple highlighting its latest smartphone technology and features during the event.

Triptii Dimri’s Upcoming Film Spirit

On the professional front, Triptii will next appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, where she will share the screen with Prabhas. The film is among the actor’s upcoming projects and marks another major addition to her growing filmography. For now, Triptii’s appearance alongside AP Dhillon at Apple’s launch has put the two entertainers in the spotlight beyond their usual music and cinema projects.