‘Animal’ Worked, So Everyone Made Violent Films’: Kareena Kapoor On Bollywood’s Herd Mentality

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor criticized Bollywood's

She emphasized discerning audiences now seek original, diverse storytelling.

This shift demands filmmakers offer fresh, thought-provoking content.

Noting 'Animal' success, she urged varied industry approaches.

Kareena Kapoor has criticised what she sees as a growing ‘herd mentality’ in Bollywood, arguing that filmmakers often follow successful trends instead of creating original stories. During a town hall interaction with Yuvaa, the actor cited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal as an example, saying its success encouraged others to explore violence. Kareena said today’s viewers are more discerning and no longer choose films simply because they belong to a popular genre. She also stressed that younger audiences are willing to question conventional storytelling and expect filmmakers to offer something fresh. Kareena is currently preparing for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Kareena Kapoor On Bollywood’s ‘Herd Mentality’

Speaking during her conversation with Yuvaa, Kareena said the Hindi film industry often reacts quickly when a particular kind of movie becomes successful.

“Our audience is smarter than we think. They know exactly when it's a good film, and they want to watch it. So today it is not just about a young love story. All these things are very dated, ki abhi violence chal rahi hai ki abhi Animal chal gayi toh chalo sab violence kar lete hain. (Violence is trending right now. Animal worked, so let’s all start making violent films.) We are herd mentality; what to say?”

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The actor said there are also filmmakers who refuse to follow the same formula and instead make films that challenge viewers. According to Kareena, such directors have built audiences who actively seek out their work. “Then there are filmmakers who want to make something different, who provoke your thoughts and who have their own fan following. I feel like things are changing now. The audience will now watch the trailer and say that we want to watch this film,” she added.

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Kareena Says Audiences Are Changing

Kareena believes the rise of a more discerning audience has made it difficult for filmmakers to assume that a particular genre will automatically guarantee success. She said younger viewers, especially, are prepared to question what they see and are looking for stories that offer more than familiar formulas.

“The young audience will ask thought-provoking questions. Now filmmakers cannot go and make a film saying it's a comedy, so people will definitely watch it! Not every film is going to make Rs 200 crore or Rs 500 crore. I feel like we are changing it and the audience is helping us,” Kareena said.

Her comments come as Bollywood continues to see filmmakers experiment with different genres, while audiences increasingly rely on trailers, reviews and word of mouth before deciding which films to watch.

Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra Release

Kareena will next be seen in Daayra, an investigative drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 18. Meanwhile, the film Kareena referred to, Animal, was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Released in 2023, the action drama centred on the turbulent relationship between Ranvijay Vijay Singh and his father.

Animal became a major commercial success, earning more than Rs 900 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Animal Park, is currently in development. Kareena’s comments underline her view that commercial success should not automatically turn into a template for the next set of films. For her, the changing preferences of audiences could push the industry towards more varied storytelling.