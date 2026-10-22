Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Criticism Over Her Hindi Accent, Says 'I'm From The South Of India'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashmika Mandanna addressed criticism over her South Indian accent.

She embraces her accent as it reflects her South Indian origin.

The actress seeks diverse roles across all film industries.

Rashmika Mandanna has responded to the criticism that she has faced over her South Indian accent in Hindi films. She said that she has never viewed it as a limitation. Appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, she spoke to Karan Johar about online trolling, working across film industries and her decision to embrace different languaged and roles.

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'I'm From The South Of India'

During the conversation, Karan asked Rashmika whether comments about her accent had bothered her. The actor said she had never considered it a problem. She mentioned that her accent just reflected where she came from.

Rashmika said, “I particularly didn't have an issue with that because they said I had a South Indian accent, but I'm from the South of India. So I am going to have an accent. It's unreasonable to think otherwise."

Rashmika acknowledged that she had faced both criticism and praise since entering the film industry. These comments, she explained, have concerned everything from her performances and language to her acting and accent. However, she never wanted public opinion to restrict the opportunities she pursued.

“Ever since I started working in the film industry, you know, I've been criticised or trolled for one thing or the other, like either my performance, or the language, or the acting, or just the accent, or anything. So for me, I never wanted to sort of put a barrier for myself. I didn't want to just work in one industry. I wanted to work in them all. I didn't want to speak just one language. I wanted to speak all languages,” she said.

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Why Rashmika Wants To Work Across Film Industries

The actor said she began taking up different kinds of films early in her career because she wanted to work across industries and learn multiple languages. For her, exploring varied roles has been an important part of growing as an actor.

“So very early on in my career, I started doing all kinds of films. So today, when I'm a part of a brilliant film like an Animal and a Girlfriend, it gives me great satisfaction as an actor. Yeah? You know, because I'm like, I'm able to play them all. So today, when you say, okay, there's a Girlfriend and there's an Animal, like it's so different, but you're a part of both of them. I'm like, I wanted it that way,” she added.