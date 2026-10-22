Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Bullet Removed From Injured Vlogger Umesh Chauhan, Condition Stable

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Umesh Chauhan, injured in firing, underwent surgery; bullet removed, now stable.

Three men on motorcycle fired at Tiger Shroff's vehicle, injuring two.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, threatening Salman Khan associates.

Police arrested ten people; investigation continues into celebrity reconnaissance.

Umesh Chauhan, one of the two people injured in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, has undergone surgery at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital. Doctors successfully removed the bullet from his body, and he remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) under medical supervision. His condition is stable, according to a hospital update issued on 21 October 2026. Meanwhile, police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case.

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Umesh Chauhan Undergoes Surgery At KEM Hospital

According to the hospital’s medical bulletin, doctors performed the operation at 8 am on Wednesday under general anaesthesia in the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) operation theatre.

The procedure was carried out by Dr Uday Eknath Jadhav, head of the CVTS department, and Dr Ram Prajapati, head of a surgical unit.

Following the operation, Chauhan was transferred to the ESR Intensive Care Unit for post-operative care and monitoring. The hospital said he tolerated the surgery well, with all his vital signs remaining stable. Doctors continue to monitor his condition.

Umesh Chauhan, who is undergoing treatment at K.E.M. Hospital for a gunshot injury, underwent surgical retrieval of the bullet under general anaesthesia in the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) operation theatre at 8:00 a.m. on 21 October 2026. The procedure was performed by Dr. Uday Eknath Jadhav, Head of the Department of CVTS, and Dr. Ram Prajapati, Head of Unit, Department of Surgery. The patient tolerated the procedure well and was subsequently shifted to the ESR Intensive Care Unit for postoperative observation and monitoring. His vital parameters are currently stable, and he remains under close medical supervision: Seth G.S. Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2026

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night as Tiger Shroff was returning after playing football. Three men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the actor’s vehicle, firing seven rounds.

Two people were injured in the shooting: Shroff’s driver and another individual, Umesh Chauhan. Both are receiving medical treatment. Shroff escaped the attack unharmed.

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Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. In its statement, the gang alleged that it had previously warned Shroff but claimed he had failed to heed the warning. It also threatened that people working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.

Investigators are also examining reports that the shooters had conducted reconnaissance near the residences of several Bollywood celebrities. These reportedly included Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case as the investigation continues.