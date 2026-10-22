India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Bullet Removed From Injured Vlogger Umesh Chauhan, Condition Stable

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Bullet Removed From Injured Vlogger Umesh Chauhan, Condition Stable

Umesh Chauhan undergoes bullet-removal surgery at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital after the Tiger Shroff firing incident. He is stable as police make 10 arrests.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Umesh Chauhan, injured in firing, underwent surgery; bullet removed, now stable.
  • Three men on motorcycle fired at Tiger Shroff's vehicle, injuring two.
  • Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, threatening Salman Khan associates.
  • Police arrested ten people; investigation continues into celebrity reconnaissance.

Umesh Chauhan, one of the two people injured in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, has undergone surgery at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital. Doctors successfully removed the bullet from his body, and he remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) under medical supervision. His condition is stable, according to a hospital update issued on 21 October 2026. Meanwhile, police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Recce’d Ranveer Singh’s Home And Office, Sent Videos To Conspirator

Umesh Chauhan Undergoes Surgery At KEM Hospital

According to the hospital’s medical bulletin, doctors performed the operation at 8 am on Wednesday under general anaesthesia in the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) operation theatre.

The procedure was carried out by Dr Uday Eknath Jadhav, head of the CVTS department, and Dr Ram Prajapati, head of a surgical unit.

Following the operation, Chauhan was transferred to the ESR Intensive Care Unit for post-operative care and monitoring. The hospital said he tolerated the surgery well, with all his vital signs remaining stable. Doctors continue to monitor his condition.

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night as Tiger Shroff was returning after playing football. Three men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the actor’s vehicle, firing seven rounds.

Two people were injured in the shooting: Shroff’s driver and another individual, Umesh Chauhan. Both are receiving medical treatment. Shroff escaped the attack unharmed.

ALSO READ: Daler Mehndi Row: FWICE Approaches PM Modi, CM Dhami Over Uttarakhand Minister's Conduct

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. In its statement, the gang alleged that it had previously warned Shroff but claimed he had failed to heed the warning. It also threatened that people working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.

Investigators are also examining reports that the shooters had conducted reconnaissance near the residences of several Bollywood celebrities. These reportedly included Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case as the investigation continues.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current condition of Umesh Chauhan after the firing incident?

Umesh Chauhan underwent successful surgery at KEM Hospital to remove the bullet. He is currently stable and in the ICU for post-operative care and monitoring.

What happened during the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?

Three men on a motorcycle allegedly fired seven rounds at Tiger Shroff's vehicle as he was returning after playing football. Shroff escaped unharmed, but his driver and Umesh Chauhan were injured.

Which group claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. They stated they had previously warned Shroff and threatened others working with Salman Khan.

How many people have been arrested in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case?

Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case. Investigators are also examining reports that the shooters had conducted reconnaissance near other celebrities' homes.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff MUMBAI Tiger Shroff Firing Case Umesh Chahan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Recce’d Ranveer Singh’s Home And Office, Sent Videos To Conspirator
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Recce’d Ranveer Singh’s Properties, Sent Videos To Conspirator
Entertainment
Daler Mehndi Row: FWICE Approaches PM Modi, CM Dhami Over Uttarakhand Minister's Conduct
Daler Mehndi Row: FWICE Approaches PM Modi, CM Dhami Over Uttarakhand Minister's Conduct
Entertainment
Mika Singh Seeks Apology From Subodh Uniyal Over Daler Mehndi Row, Questions Rs 35 Lakh Payment Claim
Mika Singh Seeks Apology From Subodh Uniyal Over Daler Mehndi Row, Questions Rs 35 Lakh Claim
Entertainment
Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Crosses Rs 6 Crore Before Release
Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Crosses Rs 6 Crore Before Release
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget