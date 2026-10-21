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Celeb Spotted | Rupali Ganguly, Kajol, Nyra Banerjee And More Stars Seek Blessings At Durga Puja Pandal
Rupali Ganguly and Kajol attend Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, Nyra Banerjee seeks Maa Durga’s blessings, while Virat Kohli is spotted at Kalina private airport.
Rupali Ganguly, Kajol, Nyra Banerjee and other celebrities attend North Bombay Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
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