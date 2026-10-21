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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Rupali Ganguly, Kajol, Nyra Banerjee And More Stars Seek Blessings At Durga Puja Pandal

Celeb Spotted | Rupali Ganguly, Kajol, Nyra Banerjee And More Stars Seek Blessings At Durga Puja Pandal

Rupali Ganguly and Kajol attend Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, Nyra Banerjee seeks Maa Durga’s blessings, while Virat Kohli is spotted at Kalina private airport.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Rupali Ganguly and Kajol attend Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, Nyra Banerjee seeks Maa Durga’s blessings, while Virat Kohli is spotted at Kalina private airport.

Rupali Ganguly, Kajol, Nyra Banerjee and other celebrities attend North Bombay Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.

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Actress Nyra Banerjee visited the Andheri Sarbojanik Durga Puja pandal to seek the blessings of Maa Durga. She joined devotees at the venue during the ongoing festivities, marking the occasion with prayers.
Actress Nyra Banerjee visited the Andheri Sarbojanik Durga Puja pandal to seek the blessings of Maa Durga. She joined devotees at the venue during the ongoing festivities, marking the occasion with prayers.
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Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly embraced the festive spirit in a traditional red Bengali saree as she attended the Durga Puja celebrations in North Bombay. The actress opted for a festive ethnic look for the occasion, joining devotees and other visitors at the pandal to celebrate the festival.
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly embraced the festive spirit in a traditional red Bengali saree as she attended the Durga Puja celebrations in North Bombay. The actress opted for a festive ethnic look for the occasion, joining devotees and other visitors at the pandal to celebrate the festival.
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Actress Kajol was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti pandal in Juhu, Mumbai, with her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, son Yug and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The family attended the festive gathering as devotees came together to offer prayers and celebrate Durga Puja.
Actress Kajol was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti pandal in Juhu, Mumbai, with her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, son Yug and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The family attended the festive gathering as devotees came together to offer prayers and celebrate Durga Puja.
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Cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted arriving at Mumbai's Kalina private airport, attracting the attention of fans and paparazzi. A crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricketer as he made his way through the airport.
Cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted arriving at Mumbai's Kalina private airport, attracting the attention of fans and paparazzi. A crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricketer as he made his way through the airport.
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Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations in Juhu, Mumbai, alongside actress Shilpa Shirodkar. The duo was seen at the festive gathering, where celebrities and devotees came together to celebrate Durga Puja and seek the blessings of Maa Durga.
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations in Juhu, Mumbai, alongside actress Shilpa Shirodkar. The duo was seen at the festive gathering, where celebrities and devotees came together to celebrate Durga Puja and seek the blessings of Maa Durga.
Published at : 21 Oct 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nyra Banerjee Rupali Ganguly Tanishaa Mukerji Durga Puja 2026 VIrat Kohli North Bombay Durga Puja

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