Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan announced health break, advised rest.

He apologized on X and Tumblr for not writing.

Actor is under strict instructions for recuperation.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an update about his health with his fans, revealing that he has been advised to take a few days off to rest and recuperate. The veteran actor said he would be unable to write during this period and apologised to those who had reached out to him with personal messages.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 21, Bachchan wrote, “Apologies... I beg your forgiveness; I’ve been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I’m not able to write anything….”

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The actor’s post also featured the numbers “T 5889, 10, 11, 12,” suggesting that his break may extend over three days. However, he did not disclose further details about his health.

T 5889,10,11,12 - apologies .. क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, कुछ दिनों के लिए आराम और सँवरने का समय निकालने को कहा गया है सो कुछ लिख नहीं पा रहा हूँ .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2026

‘Not Allowed To Communicate’

Bachchan also addressed his fans in a post on his Tumblr blog, where he reiterated that he was under strict instructions to rest and limit communication.

“First dussehra greetings to all... love happiness, fullment, prayers,” he wrote.

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He went on to explain that he had been advised to focus on his recovery, adding, “Under very strict rest and recuperation... so am not allowed to communicate... do excuse... my apologies…”

The actor also acknowledged the personal messages he had received and expressed regret at being unable to respond to them individually.

“But do take this as my respected responce…” he added, concluding the post with, “More hopefully later.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan

The health update comes days after Bachchan greeted fans gathered outside his residence as part of his customary Sunday darshan, during which he steps out to acknowledge his supporters.

It also follows his 84th birthday on October 11, when a video of the actor interacting with a young female fan went viral on social media.

In the video, the girl appeared to repeatedly request a handshake, but Bachchan greeted her with folded hands instead. Security personnel were later seen escorting the girl away.