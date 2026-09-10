Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 137.65 crore net first week.

I'm Game reached Rs 22.54 crore net, declining post-weekend.

Hanuman Ansh achieved Rs 153.23 crore net total.

The box office fortunes of recent releases have taken sharply different turns. Mirzapur: The Movie continues its strong theatrical run, while Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game has struggled to maintain momentum after its opening weekend. The Mirzapur film, led by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, has already moved past Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle in domestic net collections. Meanwhile, I’m Game has crossed Rs 22 crore but is seeing daily collections fall below the Rs 1 crore mark. Here is a look at the latest reported figures for both films, along with the latest available numbers for Hanuman Ansh at the box office.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office

Mirzapur: The Movie has continued to outperform expectations in its first week. The film opened at Rs 25.75 crore in India, beating pre-release estimates of around Rs 18-20 crore.

Its momentum strengthened over the weekend. Saturday brought in Rs 32 crore, while Sunday delivered an impressive Rs 36 crore. Collections then dropped to Rs 16 crore on Monday and Rs 15.60 crore on Tuesday. According to the latest Sacnilk update cited in the supplied report, the film collected Rs 12.30 crore on Wednesday. This takes its India net total to Rs 137.65 crore.

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The figure puts the film ahead of Welcome To The Jungle, which reportedly ended its theatrical run with Rs 134 crore in India. Worldwide, Mirzapur: The Movie had crossed Rs 170 crore after five days. The film brings back several familiar faces from the Prime Video series, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi.

Jitendra Kumar has joined the cast as Bablu Pandit, taking over the role previously played by Vikrant Massey. Ravi Kishan also appears in a new role.

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On Wednesday, Divyenndu celebrated the film’s box office performance on Instagram with a picture featuring Pankaj Tripathi. Sharing his reaction to the response, he wrote, "Family hain aap log hamari.. aur aapne saabit kar diya!! Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad (You guys are our family and you proved it. Thanks from Mirzapur family)."

I’m Game Box Office Collection

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game has had a far slower first week. The Malayalam fantasy action thriller opened at Rs 5.40 crore, giving it one of the actor’s stronger opening figures in the domestic market. However, the film failed to maintain that pace once the weekend ended. Monday collections fell to Rs 1.50 crore, and the decline continued through the rest of the week.

As per the latest Sacnilk figures mentioned in the supplied report, I’m Game earned Rs 0.92 crore on its seventh day. Its India net collection has now reached Rs 22.54 crore. Although the film has already moved ahead of Dulquer’s previous Malayalam release King of Kotha in domestic collections, it remains far behind Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which has reportedly collected around Rs 133 crore net in India.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game follows Dan John, a man drawn towards gambling and risky situations whose choices eventually pull him into a dangerous conflict involving revenge and confrontation. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan alongside Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Vinay Forrt. It is backed by Dulquer and Jom Varghese and produced under the Wayfarer Films banner, with music by Jakes Bejoy.

The film was originally planned as an Onam release alongside Khalifa: The Ruler and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. It eventually arrived in cinemas on September 3 after being postponed.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Update

The supplied figures for Hanuman Ansh indicate that the film is currently running across 571 shows. As per the figures provided, the film recorded Rs 0.10 crore in India net collections on Day 35. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 181.07 crore, while its India net total has reached Rs 153.23 crore.

The final India collection is yet to be reported. For now, Mirzapur: The Movie remains the clear standout among the figures provided, while I’m Game faces a tougher theatrical run as its first week progresses.