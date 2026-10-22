Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KBC contestant Abhishek endured kidney failure, received father's kidney.

Acute pancreatitis damaged new kidney, leading to financial ruin.

Abhishek works freelance, funding treatment, aiming for second transplant.

Sony TV's popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is known not just for its brain-teasing trivia, but also for the deeply moving human stories that contestants bring to the hot seat. During the latest episode of KBC 18, host Amitabh Bachchan was left visibly moved and teary-eyed after hearing the heartbreaking medical struggles of a contestant from Delhi. Abhishek Debsharma, a young man who has endured unimaginable physical and financial hardships, shared a story of a father's ultimate sacrifice that left both the megastar and the studio audience completely emotional.

'Got The Gift Of Life Twice'

Opening up about his traumatic health battles, Abhishek revealed that his life took a dark turn in 2021. After struggling to digest food, medical consultations revealed that one of his kidneys was functioning at a mere 3 percent. Abhishek was just 25 years old when he suffered total kidney failure. Following a grueling year of enduring painful dialysis sessions every two weeks, his family decided to opt for a kidney transplant. In a beautiful display of unconditional love, Abhishek's father stepped up to be the donor.

"I have gotten the gift of life twice. Once, thanks to my mother, and then, due to my father," Abhishek shared on the show. "My first life was given by my mother and my second life came from my father."

His father, Khokan Debsharma, who was present in the studio audience, broke down in tears as his son recounted the ordeal. Speaking to Big B, the emotional father simply said, "I just want a good life for my son, so I was ready to do anything."

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A Tragic Relapse And Losing Their Home

Unfortunately, the family's relief was short-lived. Just a year after the successful transplant, Abhishek suffered an episode of acute stomach ache. Doctors diagnosed him with acute pancreatitis and gave him only a 20 percent chance of survival. The severe attack heavily damaged his newly transplanted kidney, forcing the young man back onto regular dialysis.

Abhishek revealed the severe financial and emotional toll the illness took on his family, noting that he has made seven trips to the ICU since 2021.

"We lost all our savings, had to sell the house, but the love between the family sailed us through," he bravely shared.

Hearing about the family losing their home to fund the medical bills left Amitabh Bachchan deeply moved. The legendary actor praised the family's unbreakable bond and commended Abhishek’s remarkable fighting spirit.

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Fighting Back With Freelance Work

When a concerned Amitabh Bachchan inquired about how he manages his mounting medical expenses now, the resilient contestant shared that he does freelance work. Abhishek revealed that he helps tech companies fix bugs in their applications, and uses the money he earns to support his ongoing treatment. Showing no signs of giving up, the brave contestant told the host that his ultimate goal right now is to save up enough money to undergo a second kidney transplant.