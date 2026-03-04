Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentToxic Release Date Postponed; Yash’s Film To Avoid Box Office Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar - Here’s Why

Toxic Release Date Postponed; Yash's Film To Avoid Box Office Clash With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar - Here's Why

It will no longer be Toxic vs Dhurandhar on March 19, as Yash’s film has been pushed back to June due to the ongoing war in the Middle East region.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 10:54 AM (IST)


The release of Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been deferred by a few months and will no longer clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Eid. Yash announced the decision via an Instagram post on Wednesday, stating that it was taken due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East following the joint strike on Iran by the US and Israel.

Toxic Release Date Postponed

Yash, while sharing the statement on Instagram, said that the “difficult but carefully considered decision” was taken to reach the widest possible audience. 

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience,” the statement read.

The statement added, “Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”

Toxic New Release Date Announced

The makers have also announced a new release date for the film. “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026. See you at the movies.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the release of Yash's film Toxic postponed?

The release was postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This situation impacts the film's goal to reach a global audience.

What is the new release date for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups?

The film is now scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on June 4th, 2026. It will be shown in English and Indian languages.

What languages is Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups filmed in?

The film was conceptualized and filmed in both Kannada and English. The aim was to connect with viewers both in India and globally.

Did Toxic's release date change to avoid a clash with another film?

Yes, the release was deferred by a few months. This means it will no longer clash with Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Eid.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Embed widget