The release of Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been deferred by a few months and will no longer clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Eid. Yash announced the decision via an Instagram post on Wednesday, stating that it was taken due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East following the joint strike on Iran by the US and Israel.

Toxic Release Date Postponed

Yash, while sharing the statement on Instagram, said that the “difficult but carefully considered decision” was taken to reach the widest possible audience.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience,” the statement read.

The statement added, “Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”

Toxic New Release Date Announced

The makers have also announced a new release date for the film. “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026. See you at the movies.”

