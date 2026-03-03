Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Is Ranveer Singh's Sequel Nearly 4 Hours Long? Here's The Latest Update

Is Dhurandhar 2 almost four hours long? From runtime rumours and CBFC certification to US advance bookings and the Toxic clash, here’s everything we know so far.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Some films build anticipation gradually. Others command attention long before they reach cinemas. Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to fall firmly into the latter category.

With its release set for March 19, 2026, the Ranveer Singh-led sequel has become one of the most talked-about projects in Hindi cinema. From whispers about its extraordinary runtime to updates on its trailer launch and overseas advance bookings, the conversation refuses to slow down.

So, is Dhurandhar 2 really pushing the four-hour mark? Here’s what we know so far.

ALSO READ: ‘Didn’t Say He Needs Work’: Sonu Sood Responds To Rajpal Yadav’s ‘Get Over Misconception’ Remark

Is Dhurandhar 2 Nearly Four Hours Long?

(Image Source: Twitter/@Prince8bx)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Prince8bx)

The biggest talking point right now is the film’s reported duration. Several reports suggest that Dhurandhar: The Revenge could run for approximately 235 minutes, that is, 3 hours and 55 minutes. Other circulating figures indicate a slightly shorter version of around 3 hours and 40 minutes.

As per a Pinkvilla report, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has locked the duration of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge at an impressive 3 hours and 55 minutes. With this extended runtime, the sequel is set to rank as the fifth-longest Hindi film in cinematic history, joining the league of epic titles like Tamas, LOC: Kargil, Mera Naam Joker and Sangam.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the final runtime. The exact length will only be known once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) completes its process and issues the certificate following required edits.

If the 3-hour-55-minute figure proves accurate, the sequel would rank among the longest Hindi films in recent years, second only to LOC Kargil, directed by JP Dutta, which had a runtime of 4 hours and 7 minutes.

CBFC Clearance And Teaser Update

The film’s first promotional teaser has already received clearance from the CBFC. Owing to its intense and violent tone, it has been granted an A (Adults Only) certificate. The teaser runs for 1 minute and 48 seconds and sets the stage for a darker and more gripping narrative than the first instalment.

Earlier, the makers had planned to unveil the trailer on March 3 to coincide with Holi celebrations. However, film critic Taran Adarsh has indicated that the trailer will not be arriving on that date as initially scheduled.

Pan-India Release On March 19, 2026

Unlike many Hindi releases that primarily focus on traditional markets, Dhurandhar 2 will be rolled out across India rather than being limited to Hindi-speaking regions. The nationwide strategy signals the scale and ambition behind the sequel.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film sees Ranveer Singh return alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. Akshaye Khanna, who received praise for his portrayal of Rehman Dakait in the first part, is reportedly expected to feature in flashback sequences. There are also reports suggesting that Vicky Kaushal may appear, possibly reprising his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike, though no official confirmation has been made.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic: Early Overseas Box Office Battle

Early overseas figures suggest a noticeable gap between the two releases at this stage.

Dhurandhar 2 has earned $33,723 (a little over Rs 30 lakh) in advance bookings so far, with 1,953 tickets sold across 209 shows in 151 locations.

Toxic, meanwhile, is still in the initial phase of its North American rollout. The film has generated $3,665 (over Rs 3 lakh) from premiere pre-sales, recording 189 tickets sold across 122 shows in 81 locations. Although it is currently behind Dhurandhar 2 in terms of numbers, trade analysts point out that Toxic has opened on a comparatively limited number of screens for now.

It is also worth recalling that the first Dhurandhar film reportedly crossed Rs 1300 crore at the global box office. Expectations are high that the sequel could reach, or potentially exceed, that benchmark

What Lies Ahead?

Will audiences embrace a near four-hour espionage saga? Can it outpace its rival at the box office? And will the final runtime match the circulating reports?

For now, one thing is certain, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already secured its place at the centre of the 2026 cinematic conversation. With scale, star power and suspense working in its favour, all eyes are firmly fixed on March 19.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
