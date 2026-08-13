Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 18 Question On Yash Goes Viral Ahead Of ‘Toxic’ Release | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KBC 18 asks about actor Yash's popular title.

Aamir, Sunny, Preity promoted film 'Batwara 1947' on KBC.

Trio struggled with a poet question, using a lifeline.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is currently in its 18th season, which premiered on August 10, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host. A video from a recent episode has now gone viral on social media, featuring a question about Yash ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Toxic. The question also referenced Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

‘KBC’ 18 Question On Yash Goes Viral

The viral clip shows Amitabh Bachchan asking a contestant a Rs 20,000 question about Yash. The question was: “If Rajinikanth is ‘Super’, Chiranjeevi is ‘Mega’, and Pawan Kalyan is ‘Power’, what is Yash?”

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The options were: Dancing, Flamboyant, Rocking and Dynamic.

The contestant correctly chose “Rocking”, winning Rs 20,000.

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta Promote ‘Batwara 1947’ On ‘KBC’

The first episode of KBC 18 featured Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta on the hot seat, where they answered questions posed by Amitabh Bachchan. The trio appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film, Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The prize money they won was donated to a charitable organisation.

However, the actors found themselves stuck on the 13th question, worth Rs 25 lakh. The question was about a celebrated Urdu poet whose work has also been closely associated with Hindi cinema and Amitabh Bachchan.

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The question was: “Which Urdu poet wrote the famous lines, ‘Kabhi kisi ko mukammal jahan nahi milta, kahin zamin kahin aasmaan nahi milta?’”

The options were Akbar Allahabadi, Jaun Elia, Nida Fazli and Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Even before looking at the options, Preity said she believed the lines were from Mirza Ghalib, with Aamir agreeing with her. However, after seeing the options, the trio realised they were wrong.

With only one lifeline remaining - MahaFlip, which allowed them to skip the question and choose between two new questions - they decided to use it.

When Amitabh later asked them to guess the answer to the skipped question, they chose Faiz Ahmed Faiz. However, the correct answer was Nida Fazli.