Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan returns for Bigg Boss 20, premieres September 6.

Teaser features Salman Khan, hints at unique season mystery.

The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun. Colors TV and JioHotstar have confirmed that the landmark 20th season of the popular reality show will premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host. The announcement arrived alongside an intriguing teaser that has already set social media abuzz, leaving viewers trying to decode what could be the show's biggest twist yet.

ALSO READ: Harshad Chopda Shares First Post After Shivangi Joshi Secures Finale Spot On Lock Upp 2

Salman Khan's Cryptic Teaser Gets Fans Talking

The makers unveiled the first glimpse of the upcoming season on Tuesday with the caption, "Ek se bhale do..#BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and @colorstv."

The teaser opens with Salman Khan making a grand entrance on horseback before delivering a memorable dialogue inspired by his 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun.

He says, "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Tathastu!"

The reference has immediately sparked curiosity, with many wondering what the dialogue could reveal about the new season.

'Ek Se Bhale Do' Fuels Fresh Fan Theories

The teaser's dialogue, combined with the caption "Ek se bhale do..", has prompted a wave of speculation online.

Some fans believe the clue points towards the return of former contestants, while others think the format may involve contestants entering the house in pairs. For now, however, the makers have kept the mystery under wraps, and viewers will have to wait until the premiere to discover whether these theories are accurate.

Many social media users have speculated that Shah Rukh Khan is now set the enter as host in this season.

ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan Trolled Again After ‘Gut Is Your Brain’ Remark, Internet Calls Him ‘Meme Material’

Salman Khan Promises A Mystery Unlike Previous Seasons

Speaking about the new season, Salman Khan suggested that Bigg Boss 20 will stand apart from its predecessors because of a central mystery woven into the format.

He said, "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins."

Rumoured Contestants And Premiere Details

Reports also suggest that several celebrities are under consideration for Bigg Boss 20. The rumoured list includes Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Sunil Pal, Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri, and Showik Chakraborty.

The reality show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm before airing on Colors TV at 10:30 pm from September 6, 2026. The upcoming edition also marks a significant milestone as the 20th season of Bigg Boss Hindi, while six language editions of the franchise are expected to air simultaneously this year.