Before Saayoni Ghosh, This Muslim TMC MP Drew Attention For Wearing Sindoor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nusrat Jahan served as TMC MP, sparking early Parliament controversy.

Her 2019 marriage to Nikhil Jain legally questioned later.

Jahan later dated Yash Dasgupta, welcoming their son Yishaan.

Bengali actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan served as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency between 2019 and 2024. During her tenure, she frequently made headlines and was often referred to as one of Parliament’s most glamorous faces.

Female politicians from the TMC have regularly attracted public attention, whether it is Sayani Ghosh, Nusrat Jahan, or Mimi Chakraborty. Each has remained in the spotlight for different reasons over the years.

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Nusrat Jahan’s Controversies

Sayani Ghosh is currently making headlines across political circles. Once regarded as one of the TMC’s prominent young leaders, she is now being discussed for her association with the party’s rebel camp, placing her firmly at the centre of public debate.

Before Sayani, however, former TMC MP Nusrat Jahan had also found herself at the heart of several controversies. One of the most talked-about moments of her political career came shortly after her wedding, when she arrived in Parliament to take her oath wearing sindoor, mehendi, and traditional bridal bangles. The images quickly went viral and sparked widespread discussion across social media and news platforms.

Marriage To Nikhil Jain And Controversy That Followed

Nusrat Jahan married businessman Nikhil Jain on 19 June 2019 in Turkey. However, her personal life became a major talking point in 2021 when her marriage came under intense public scrutiny.

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The actress later stated that the ceremony had been conducted according to Turkish regulations and, therefore, was not legally valid in India. She also described her relationship with Nikhil Jain as a live-in relationship rather than a legally recognised marriage.

Relationship with Yash Dasgupta

Soon after, Nusrat Jahan’s name was linked with actor Yash Dasgupta. Following her separation from Nikhil Jain, she began a relationship with Yash Dasgupta.

The couple later welcomed a son, whom they named Yishaan. Since then, Nusrat has continued to attract attention for both her professional achievements and her personal life, remaining one of the most talked-about figures associated with the TMC.