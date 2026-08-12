Bigg Boss 20 Gets A Major Twist As Salman Khan Announces 'Extra Jeevandan' For Contestants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss 20 introduces new 'Extra Jeevandan' twist.

This lifeline offers contestants a second chance, usage unknown.

Salman Khan says twist alters game format and strategies.

Show premieres September 6 on Colors and JioHotstar.

The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 has begun, and Salman Khan has already dropped a major surprise ahead of the show's grand premiere. The trailer for the landmark 20th season introduces a new twist called ‘Extra Jeevandan’, giving every contestant another chance in the game. But there's a catch, how and when this lifeline will come into play remains under wraps.

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Bigg Boss 20 Trailer Introduces A New Twist

The trailer opens with two warriors locked in an intense battle. Just as the confrontation reaches a crucial moment, Salman Khan makes a dramatic entry and brings the fight to a halt.

He then announces, 'Bigg Boss mai milega iss baar ek vardaan with extra jeevandan, tathas two, meri jaan.'

The introduction of the ‘Extra Jeevandan’ twist suggests that decisions inside the Bigg Boss house could carry greater consequences this time around. Contestants will have an additional opportunity, but the circumstances in which this lifeline can be used remain one of the season's biggest mysteries.

Salman Khan Says The Way Contestants Play Will Change

Speaking about the new theme, Salman Khan hinted that Bigg Boss 20 will bring a shift not only to the game's format but also to the strategies contestants use inside the house.

He said, “Every year, the game changes on Bigg Boss. This time, not just the game, but the way of playing it is also going to change. ‘Jeevandan’ sounds as straightforward as it does, but it isn’t. Anyway, you’ll find out once you enter the house.”

With the mystery surrounding the ‘Extra Jeevandan’ still intact, it remains to be seen which contestant will manage to make the most of this unexpected advantage.

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When Does Bigg Boss 20 Start?

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on Colors and JioHotstar. The new season has already generated considerable buzz, although the names of the contestants have not yet been revealed.

With a new lifeline, higher stakes and Salman Khan once again taking charge, the 20th season is gearing up to test how far contestants are willing to go when the rules of survival inside the house take an unexpected turn.