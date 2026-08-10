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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Reveals His 'Huge Complaint' With Preity Zinta On KBC

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His 'Huge Complaint' With Preity Zinta On KBC

Amitabh Bachchan’s playful complaint about Preity Zinta’s unanswered birthday wishes sparked a hilarious exchange on KBC.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan complained about Preity Zinta not replying to wishes.
  • Zinta humorously admitted her birthday replies are always delayed.
  • Bachchan referenced an old tweet about Zinta's unreplied messages.
  • Actors promoted their historical drama 'Batwara 1947'.

Amitabh Bachchan took a playful dig at Preity Zinta during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Sunny Deol. As the actors arrived on the show to promote their upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947, Bachchan brought up a complaint. He said Zinta never replied to his birthday wishes.

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Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Complaint For Preity Zinta

In a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan reminded Zinta that he wishes her every year on January 31 but has apparently never received a reply.

He said, "I have a huge complaint with you. I wish you on your birthday on January 31 every year and you didn't even respond to me once."

Zinta had a cheeky response ready.

She said, "Nahi, Amit ji, I always respond to you…but after a week."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Bachchan then brought up an old social media post in which he had wished Zinta on her birthday while joking about her delayed responses.

The post read, "Preity Zinta whereever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms...ha ha...a very happy birthday...love and happiness."

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Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol Promote Batwara 1947 On KBC

Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote Batwara 1947, an upcoming historical drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film focuses on the huma cost of one of the most defining events in the country's history and is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

For Zinta, Batwara 1947 marks her return to a full-fledged Hindi film role after several years. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), which also featured Sunny Deol.

Deol, meanwhile, has continued to appear on the big screen, with recent films including Jaat and Border 2, along with Ikka.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What complaint did Amitabh Bachchan have for Preity Zinta?

Amitabh Bachchan playfully complained that Preity Zinta never replied to his birthday wishes, despite him wishing her every year on January 31.

Why did Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati?

They appeared on KBC to promote their upcoming historical drama, Batwara 1947. The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India.

What is Preity Zinta's film 'Batwara 1947' about?

'Batwara 1947' is an upcoming historical drama about the Partition of India, focusing on its human cost. Aamir Khan is bankrolling the film.

What does 'Batwara 1947' signify for Preity Zinta's career?

'Batwara 1947' marks Preity Zinta's return to a full-fledged Hindi film role after several years. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Preity Zinta Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC Sunny Deol Batwara 1947
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