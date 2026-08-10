Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His 'Huge Complaint' With Preity Zinta On KBC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan complained about Preity Zinta not replying to wishes.

Zinta humorously admitted her birthday replies are always delayed.

Bachchan referenced an old tweet about Zinta's unreplied messages.

Actors promoted their historical drama 'Batwara 1947'.

Amitabh Bachchan took a playful dig at Preity Zinta during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Sunny Deol. As the actors arrived on the show to promote their upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947, Bachchan brought up a complaint. He said Zinta never replied to his birthday wishes.

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Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Complaint For Preity Zinta

In a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan reminded Zinta that he wishes her every year on January 31 but has apparently never received a reply.

He said, "I have a huge complaint with you. I wish you on your birthday on January 31 every year and you didn't even respond to me once."

Zinta had a cheeky response ready.

She said, "Nahi, Amit ji, I always respond to you…but after a week."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Bachchan then brought up an old social media post in which he had wished Zinta on her birthday while joking about her delayed responses.

The post read, "Preity Zinta whereever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms...ha ha...a very happy birthday...love and happiness."

T 640 -Preity Zinta ...!! wherever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms .. Ha ha ..A very happy birthday .. love and happiness — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2012

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Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol Promote Batwara 1947 On KBC

Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote Batwara 1947, an upcoming historical drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film focuses on the huma cost of one of the most defining events in the country's history and is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

For Zinta, Batwara 1947 marks her return to a full-fledged Hindi film role after several years. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), which also featured Sunny Deol.

Deol, meanwhile, has continued to appear on the big screen, with recent films including Jaat and Border 2, along with Ikka.