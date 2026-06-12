Jackie Shroff Shares How He Stays Fit At 69, Says 'I Sleep For Only 6 Hours'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His one indulgence: enjoying sweets, especially mangoes, at night.

Even at 69, Jackie Shroff continues to impress fans with his energy, active lifestyle, and remarkable fitness. Known affectionately as Bollywood’s “Bidu”, the actor recently opened up about the habits that help him stay healthy and motivated despite his busy schedule.

Speaking in a candid conversation, Jackie shared that maintaining balance is the key to a fulfilling life. According to him, a day’s 24 hours should ideally be divided into three parts: eight hours for sleep, eight hours for work, and the remaining eight hours for personal well-being. He believes those personal hours should be spent taking care of family, meeting friends, focusing on health, and nurturing creativity. However, with his demanding work commitments, the actor admitted that he is not always able to follow this ideal routine himself.

My Routine Isn’t Easy To Follow

Jackie Shroff joked that anyone trying to copy his daily schedule might find it overwhelming. He revealed that he usually sleeps for only six hours and often returns home from work completely exhausted.

Despite his hectic lifestyle, the actor makes sure to include some form of physical activity in his day. He said he works out regularly, partly because his children encourage him to prioritise fitness. Jackie emphasised that listening to one’s children and staying active are important aspects of maintaining good health as one grows older.

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What Does The Actor Eat In A Day?

While Jackie is disciplined about fitness, he admits he has one indulgence that he would not recommend others follow eating sweets at night. The actor confessed that he enjoys desserts and is particularly fond of mangoes.

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When it comes to everyday meals, Jackie prefers simple and comforting food. His favourites include dal, rice, and ghee. He also shared a health habit that he swears by: drinking ginger-infused water after meals, which he believes supports overall well-being.

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in The Great Grand Superhero. Since making his Bollywood debut with Swami Dada in 1982, he has delivered memorable performances in films such as Hero, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Khalnayak, Rangeela, Devdas, and Happy New Year, among many others. His enduring screen presence and commitment to a healthy lifestyle continue to inspire audiences across generations.