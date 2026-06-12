Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJackie Shroff Shares How He Stays Fit At 69, Says 'I Sleep For Only 6 Hours'

Jackie Shroff Shares How He Stays Fit At 69, Says 'I Sleep For Only 6 Hours'

At 69, Jackie Shroff continues to inspire his fans with his energy and fitness. He recently shared simple habits and lifestyle choices that help him stay healthy and active.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • His one indulgence: enjoying sweets, especially mangoes, at night.

Even at 69, Jackie Shroff continues to impress fans with his energy, active lifestyle, and remarkable fitness. Known affectionately as Bollywood’s “Bidu”, the actor recently opened up about the habits that help him stay healthy and motivated despite his busy schedule.

Speaking in a candid conversation, Jackie shared that maintaining balance is the key to a fulfilling life. According to him, a day’s 24 hours should ideally be divided into three parts: eight hours for sleep, eight hours for work, and the remaining eight hours for personal well-being. He believes those personal hours should be spent taking care of family, meeting friends, focusing on health, and nurturing creativity. However, with his demanding work commitments, the actor admitted that he is not always able to follow this ideal routine himself.

My Routine Isn’t Easy To Follow

Jackie Shroff joked that anyone trying to copy his daily schedule might find it overwhelming. He revealed that he usually sleeps for only six hours and often returns home from work completely exhausted.

Despite his hectic lifestyle, the actor makes sure to include some form of physical activity in his day. He said he works out regularly, partly because his children encourage him to prioritise fitness. Jackie emphasised that listening to one’s children and staying active are important aspects of maintaining good health as one grows older.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Protest In Haridwar Over ‘Cafe And Bar’ Board; Emraan Hashmi Film Set Sees Scuffle With Bouncers

What Does The Actor Eat In A Day?

While Jackie is disciplined about fitness, he admits he has one indulgence that he would not recommend others follow eating sweets at night. The actor confessed that he enjoys desserts and is particularly fond of mangoes.

ALSO READ | ‘Yuzvendra Chahal Lag Raha Hai’: Internet Thinks IPL Player Texted MBBS Student While ‘Dating’ RJ Mahvash

When it comes to everyday meals, Jackie prefers simple and comforting food. His favourites include dal, rice, and ghee. He also shared a health habit that he swears by: drinking ginger-infused water after meals, which he believes supports overall well-being.

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in The Great Grand Superhero. Since making his Bollywood debut with Swami Dada in 1982, he has delivered memorable performances in films such as Hero, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Khalnayak, Rangeela, Devdas, and Happy New Year, among many others. His enduring screen presence and commitment to a healthy lifestyle continue to inspire audiences across generations.  

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jackie Shroff have any specific health habits he recommends?

Yes, Jackie Shroff swears by drinking ginger-infused water after meals, which he believes supports overall well-being. However, he does not recommend his habit of eating sweets at night.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 12 Jun 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Health Jackie Shroff ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Jackie Shroff Shares How He Stays Fit At 69, Says 'I Sleep For Only 6 Hours'
Jackie Shroff Shares How He Stays Fit At 69, Says 'I Sleep For Only 6 Hours'
Celebrities
‘Governor’ Actor Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Doesn’t Use AC At Home Or Hotels
‘Governor’ Actor Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Doesn’t Use AC At Home Or Hotels
Celebrities
‘Gaaliyaan Rukni Nahi Chahiye’: Mallika Dua Slams Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Sejal Pawar Amid Rs 370 Biryani Remark
‘Gaaliyaan Rukni Nahi Chahiye’: Mallika Dua Slams Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Sejal Pawar Amid Rs 370 Biryani Remark
Celebrities
Before Saayoni Ghosh, This Muslim TMC MP Drew Attention For Wearing Sindoor
Before Saayoni Ghosh, This Muslim TMC MP Drew Attention For Wearing Sindoor
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget