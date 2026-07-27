The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Batwara 1947 without any cuts, awarding it an A certificate. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 14.
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Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 Gets CBFC Nod Without Cuts With A Certificate
Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has received an A certificate from the CBFC without any cuts. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama explores humanity, hope, and coexistence, bringing together an acclaimed cast ahead of its theatrical release on August 14.
- Sunny Deol's
- Historical drama releases August 14, explores humanity amidst Partition.
- Deol reunites with director Santoshi; Aamir Khan produces film.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the certification status and release date of Batwara 1947?
What themes does Batwara 1947 explore?
Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the film explores themes of compassion, coexistence, and hope. It focuses on humanity and love through the lives of two families.
Who are some notable collaborators in Batwara 1947?
The film reunites Sunny Deol with director Rajkumar Santoshi. It also marks the first collaboration between Sunny, Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan.
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