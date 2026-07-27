Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 Gets CBFC Nod Without Cuts With A Certificate

Sunny Deol has shared a major update about his much-awaited historical drama Batwara 1947. The actor revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial without asking for a single cut, awarding it an A certificate ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the film explores themes of compassion, coexistence and hope through the lives of two families brought together by extraordinary circumstances. The project also marks several notable collaborations, including Sunny's reunion with Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan's first film alongside the actor-director duo.

Sunny Deol Announces Film's Certification

Sunny Deol confirmed the news through his Instagram Stories, expressing happiness over the censor board's decision. He wrote, "We're delighted that Batwara 1947 has been cleared by the CBFC without a single cut and awarded an A certificate. A film about humanity and love. Watch it in theatres from this Partition Day, 14th August." The announcement has generated excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

A Tale Of Humanity Amid Historical Turmoil

Batwara 1947 is inspired by acclaimed playwright Asghar Wajahat's celebrated play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The story follows a Mohajir family that settles in an abandoned Hindu home in Lahore after Partition, only to discover that an elderly Hindu woman still lives there.

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Instead of focusing solely on conflict, the narrative explores compassion, understanding, and the emotional bond that develops between two families during one of the most difficult periods in Indian history. The film stars Sunny Deol alongside Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur. It also marks Preity Zinta's return to films after more than five years.

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Sunny Reunites With Rajkumar Santoshi

The film reunites Sunny Deol with director Rajkumar Santoshi, the duo behind acclaimed films including Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. It also marks the first collaboration between Sunny, Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan. Speaking earlier about the long journey of bringing the project to life, Sunny said:

"Lahore ek aisa subject hai jispe hum kaafi saalon se kaam kar rahe the, kayi actron ne kahaani suni hai. Kayi actor ke saath banne wala bhi tha, lekin bana nahi. Then again, Gadar 2 has made everything happen." Aamir Khan also shared his emotional connection to the project, saying, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film."

With music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, Batwara 1947 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 14. With its clean CBFC clearance and a story rooted in humanity during the Partition, Batwara 1947 enters its final stretch before release. Backed by an acclaimed cast and an experienced creative team, the film will open in theatres on August 14.