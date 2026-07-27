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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSohail Khan Gets Emotional As Seema Sajdeh Exits Alliance After 'Think About Your Boys' Advice

Sohail Khan Gets Emotional As Seema Sajdeh Exits Alliance After 'Think About Your Boys' Advice

Seema Sajdeh's exit from Alliance turned emotional as she urged ex-husband Sohail Khan to stop being a "pushover" and play fearlessly. After her elimination, Sohail admitted he would struggle without her, leaving viewers touched by their heartfelt bond despite their divorce.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seema Sajdeh urged ex-husband Sohail to stop being a pushover.
  • Sohail struggled with alliances, often sidelined during key decisions.
  • Seema then voluntarily exited, leaving Sohail visibly emotional.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's bond took centre stage in the latest episode of Alliance, despite the two no longer being married. Before leaving the reality show, Seema gave Sohail blunt advice, urging him to stop letting others take advantage of his kindness. Her emotional words came after Sohail found himself repeatedly sidelined during crucial alliance decisions inside the house. The conversation struck a chord with viewers, especially when Seema reminded him that their children were watching his journey. Soon after her elimination, Sohail struggled to hide his emotions as he bid farewell to his former wife.

Seema's Advice: 'Be The Badass, Wake Up'

After watching Sohail repeatedly lose out during key game decisions, Seema Sajdeh urged him to change his approach. She said, "There was a time that if someone crossed Sohail, he would do his maa-behan. But he is not that person anymore. He needs to wake up and be that person and stop being a pushover."

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Amazon Prime Alliance ( Satyam ) (@alliance_primeofficial)

Seema then reminded him of their children, saying, "Think about your boys. Will they like seeing their father in this light? With people treating him like this? Your children are watching. Be the badass, wake up. Do it for the boys." Sohail, however, appeared uncomfortable with the advice and responded, "Don't put so much pressure on me."

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Alliance Twist

The latest task required contestants to form alliances of three members each, leaving two participants without a group. Before that, Sohail had already surprised the contestants by voting for Zaid Darbar over his close friend Kushal Tandon, and later by saving Bali instead of Nikhil or Dilbar.

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Ironically, Bali did not return the favour when alliances were formed. Eventually, Zaid stepped in, and Daisy Shah sacrificed her place, allowing Sohail, Zaid and Payal to form a team.

Sohail Struggles After Seema's Exit

With Seema Sajdeh and Daisy Shah left without an alliance, one contestant had to leave the competition while the other remained nominated for the week. Seema chose to exit voluntarily, explaining that she had achieved what she wanted on the show and now found the atmosphere "toxic".

She also shared that she wanted to return home to her children. As she prepared to leave, Sohail admitted he would struggle without her presence in the house. Following her departure, the actor remained visibly emotional and withdrawn, reflecting the bond the former couple continued to share despite their separation.

Seema Sajdeh's exit marked one of Alliance's most emotional moments so far. Her candid advice and Sohail Khan's heartfelt reaction have sparked fresh conversations among viewers about loyalty, resilience, and the unique equation the former couple still shares.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What advice did Seema Sajdeh give Sohail Khan on the show?

Seema urged Sohail to stop letting others take advantage of his kindness, advising him to

Why did Seema Sajdeh choose to exit the reality show?

Seema voluntarily left, stating she had achieved her goals, found the atmosphere

How did Sohail Khan react after Seema Sajdeh left the show?

Sohail struggled to hide his emotions, appearing visibly emotional and withdrawn, reflecting the strong bond they still share despite being separated.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Kunal Kemmu Reality Show Alliance Prime Video Seema Sajdeh Seema Sajdeh Exit Sohail Khan Emotional Sohail Seema Reunion
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