Seema urged Sohail to stop letting others take advantage of his kindness, advising him to
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Sohail Khan Gets Emotional As Seema Sajdeh Exits Alliance After 'Think About Your Boys' Advice
Seema Sajdeh's exit from Alliance turned emotional as she urged ex-husband Sohail Khan to stop being a "pushover" and play fearlessly. After her elimination, Sohail admitted he would struggle without her, leaving viewers touched by their heartfelt bond despite their divorce.
- Seema Sajdeh urged ex-husband Sohail to stop being a pushover.
- Sohail struggled with alliances, often sidelined during key decisions.
- Seema then voluntarily exited, leaving Sohail visibly emotional.
Frequently Asked Questions
What advice did Seema Sajdeh give Sohail Khan on the show?
Why did Seema Sajdeh choose to exit the reality show?
Seema voluntarily left, stating she had achieved her goals, found the atmosphere
How did Sohail Khan react after Seema Sajdeh left the show?
Sohail struggled to hide his emotions, appearing visibly emotional and withdrawn, reflecting the strong bond they still share despite being separated.
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