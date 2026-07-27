CBFC Trims 8-Second Lip-Lock Scene, Mutes ‘Obscene’ Words In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBFC cleared Spider-Man with cuts, U/A 13+ rating.

Board trimmed kissing scene, muted words, added liquor disclaimer.

Advance ticket sales for movie indicate strong opening.

Film releases July 30, continuing Peter Parker's solitary story.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Spider-Man: Brand New Day for release in India with a U/A 13+ certificate, but not before recommending a few cuts. According to a report by Variety, the board has asked for changes in both halves of the film just days before its theatrical release. In total, three changes have been made to the film.

CBFC Trims Kissing Scene, Mutes ‘Obscene’ Words

Among the CBFC’s edits is a cut to an eight-second kissing scene. The board has additionally instructed the filmmakers to remove several words deemed “obscene”, muting them in the audio track as well as removing them from subtitles, with this requirement applying across both halves of the movie.

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Beyond these requirements, the CBFC has also mandated that an anti-liquor health disclaimer be displayed on screen whenever scenes showing alcohol use appear in the film.

As per the censor certificate, the film has a runtime of 144.52 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 24 minutes and 52 seconds.





Advance Ticket Sales Skyrocket

Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in their familiar roles, picking up Peter Parker’s story following 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Bollywood Hungama’s July 26 coverage noted that roughly 2.60 lakh tickets had already been sold through major Indian multiplex chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis. With release day still three days off, the outlet projected that total advance sales might climb as high as 4 lakh tickets by the time the film hits theatres.

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Should that pace hold, the publication anticipated an opening haul near Rs 50 crore in India - a notably strong number given that the movie is launching on a Thursday, a weekday slot that Hollywood titles rarely manage to turn into a box-office success.

Anticipation is running high among Marvel fans for this next instalment, with Holland and Zendaya - who are now married - once again leading the cast. Picking up after No Way Home, the story finds Peter Parker adjusting to a solitary existence now that the world has forgotten who he really is. Amid this effort to piece his life back together, he’ll also need to face fresh obstacles and formidable new enemies.

The film is releasing in theatres in India on July 30.



