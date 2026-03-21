S.S. Rajamouli Praises Dhurandhar 2, Calls It Bigger In ‘Scale And Soul’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its dominant run at the box office, the film has found yet another admirer in ace filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli. Known for his sharp cinematic eye, Rajamouli’s reaction has added significant weight to the growing wave of praise surrounding the film.

ALSO READ: 'Not A Threat But A Revolution': Rakesh Roshan Applauds Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Declares It A 'New Era' Of Cinema

SS Rajamouli Calls It Bigger Than The Original

I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.

The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.



The writing manages to weave plot twists that… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026

Sharing his thoughts, Rajamouli didn’t hold back in applauding the sequel’s ambition and execution.

He said, "I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion.

@AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame. 🫡

@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat.

@ActorMadhavan, garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your sucess as ours.. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success… 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

His remarks highlight not just the film’s technical brilliance but also its emotional depth, an element he believes truly anchors the narrative.

Box Office Momentum Continues

In an era dominated by short attention spans and endless scrolling, maintaining audience engagement for nearly four hours is no small feat. Yet, director Aditya Dhar appears to have achieved exactly that, crafting a story filled with tension, layered storytelling, and impactful twists.

The film’s performance at the box office mirrors its critical acclaim. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already shattered multiple records, surpassing Day 2 benchmarks set by films like KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2.

With a massive release across thousands of screens and strong occupancy rates, the film has crossed significant milestones within just two days. Industry trackers indicate that its domestic and global collections continue to surge, placing it among the biggest releases in recent times.