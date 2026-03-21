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HomeEntertainmentS.S. Rajamouli Praises Dhurandhar 2, Calls It Bigger In ‘Scale And Soul’

S.S. Rajamouli Praises Dhurandhar 2, Calls It Bigger In ‘Scale And Soul’

SS Rajamouli praises Dhurandhar 2, calling it superior to the original in scale and emotion, while lauding Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s powerful work.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
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As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its dominant run at the box office, the film has found yet another admirer in ace filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli. Known for his sharp cinematic eye, Rajamouli’s reaction has added significant weight to the growing wave of praise surrounding the film.

ALSO READ:  'Not A Threat But A Revolution': Rakesh Roshan Applauds Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Declares It A 'New Era' Of Cinema

SS Rajamouli Calls It Bigger Than The Original

Sharing his thoughts, Rajamouli didn’t hold back in applauding the sequel’s ambition and execution.

He said, "I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion.
@AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame. 🫡

@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat.

@ActorMadhavan, garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your sucess as ours.. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success… 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

His remarks highlight not just the film’s technical brilliance but also its emotional depth, an element he believes truly anchors the narrative.

Box Office Momentum Continues

In an era dominated by short attention spans and endless scrolling, maintaining audience engagement for nearly four hours is no small feat. Yet, director Aditya Dhar appears to have achieved exactly that, crafting a story filled with tension, layered storytelling, and impactful twists.

The film’s performance at the box office mirrors its critical acclaim. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already shattered multiple records, surpassing Day 2 benchmarks set by films like KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2.

With a massive release across thousands of screens and strong occupancy rates, the film has crossed significant milestones within just two days. Industry trackers indicate that its domestic and global collections continue to surge, placing it among the biggest releases in recent times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did S. S. Rajamouli say about Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Rajamouli praised the film, stating that 'The Revenge' surpassed the original in both scale and soul. He highlighted its flawless writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design, and direction.

What aspects of Dhurandhar: The Revenge impressed S. S. Rajamouli?

Rajamouli was impressed by the film's emotional stakes, plot twists, and the director's guts to release a four-hour film. He also commended Ranveer Singh's and R. Madhavan's performances.

How has Dhurandhar: The Revenge performed at the box office?

The film is dominating at the box office, shattering records and surpassing Day 2 benchmarks set by other major films. Its domestic and global collections are surging.

What makes Dhurandhar: The Revenge's four-hour runtime notable?

The film's ability to keep audiences glued to their seats for nearly four hours is remarkable, especially in an era of short attention spans. It achieves this through tension, layered storytelling, and impactful twists.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar SS Rajamouli Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
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