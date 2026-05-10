Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vande Mataram song performed before national anthem at Vijay's swearing-in.

DMK leader A. Raja linked song to 'Hindu Rashtra' agenda.

Political parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Left parties, criticised the rendering of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ during the swearing-in ceremony of C Joseph Vijay by Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.

Ahead of the governor administering the oath of office to Vijay, a group of women performed ‘Vande Mataram’. The national anthem was played afterwards, followed by the traditional ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’.

Raja Targets Centre Over ‘Vande Mataram’

DMK leader and former Union minister A Raja criticised the Centre over the sequence, alleging that the BJP-led Union government’s emphasis on ‘Vande Mataram’ reflected a larger ideological agenda. He claimed the move was aimed at promoting the idea of a “Hindu Rashtra” and marginalising minorities.

"The dream for a 'Hindu Rashtra' is what 'Vande Mataram' is! “Having observed the conduct of the BJP-led Union government over the past 11 years in the manner of a witness, I can sense what the dream of the 'Vande Mataram' song, as mentioned by the Prime Minister, truly is. That dream is to relegate Muslims to second-class citizens and declare this nation a 'Hindu Rashtra'!” - At the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony, which began with the 'Vande Mataram' song, remarks by DMK Deputy General Secretary A. Raja in Parliament about 'Vande Mataram' have gone viral!" he said in a post on X.

CPI Objects To Sequence Of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu

Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary M Veerapandian also objected to the order of proceedings, saying placing ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ after ‘Vande Mataram’ went against established tradition in Tamil Nadu. He urged the state government to clarify who was responsible for the arrangement and said such an error should not be repeated.

"The National Anthem is to be respected. Our country is India. Its national anthem is 'Jana Gana Mana.' We respect it. But Tamil is more than our life. As Paavendhar said, Tamil is our birth mother. Therefore, Tamil should be given priority. Regarding Vande Mataram, let it be debated in the Parliament. Tamil Nadu welcomes patriotic songs and values all patriotic sentiments. However, the Tamil Anthem (Tamil Thai Valthu) should be given priority, and we request that precedence be given to it in the Legislative Assembly events," he said.

Chennai | On his letter against Thamizhthai Vaazhthu sung after Vande Mataram and National Anthem at TN CM Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, Tamil Nadu CPI Secretary M Veerapandiyan says, "The National Anthem is to be respected. Our country is India. Its national anthem is 'Jana Gana… pic.twitter.com/jVYJQ1WVdb — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

The criticism comes months after the Union Home Ministry, in February, directed that ‘Vande Mataram’ be played or sung before the national anthem at government functions. The ministry also issued detailed protocols for the national song’s rendition during official events involving constitutional authorities, including the President and Governors.