Iran Reviews US Peace Proposal, Sends Response Via Pakistan

Iran on Sunday formally conveyed its response to the latest US proposal aimed at de-escalating regional tensions, with Iranian state media saying the message was delivered through Pakistani mediators. The move came after Tehran said it had completed a detailed review of Washington’s proposal.

According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, the current phase of negotiations would focus on ending the ongoing conflict in the region. The response follows reports that Tehran has prepared a “14-point plan” as a counter to the US-backed “nine-point peace plan”.

Media reports said Iran’s proposal includes a three-stage roadmap, featuring a 30-day phase intended to convert a temporary ceasefire into a permanent end to hostilities. Tehran has reportedly demanded sanctions relief, an end to restrictions on Iranian ports, withdrawal of US troops from the region, and a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

The diplomatic push comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Iran recently warned that its “restraint is over” and threatened retaliation if Iranian vessels are targeted. The warning followed reports of attacks on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz and Qatar’s coast.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also warned of “heavy attacks” on American interests if Iranian tankers come under attack again, after reports that a US fighter jet disabled two Iranian-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Oman.