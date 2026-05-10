Iran Reviews US Peace Proposal, Sends Response Via Pakistan

Iran conveyed its response to the US proposal through Pakistani mediators. This action followed Tehran's completion of a detailed review of Washington's proposal.
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Iran Sends Response To US Peace Proposal Via Pakistan, Counters Plan With 14-Point Offer
Iran sent its response to the US de-escalation proposal via Pakistan, outlining a 14-point peace plan amid rising Gulf tensions and warnings of retaliation over attacks on Iranian vessels.
- Iran submitted response to US de-escalation proposal via Pakistan.
- Tehran's plan focuses on ending regional conflict negotiations.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Iran deliver its response to the US proposal?
What is the main focus of the current phase of negotiations?
According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the current phase of negotiations is intended to focus on ending the ongoing conflict in the region.
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