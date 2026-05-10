Iran Reviews US Peace Proposal, Sends Response Via Pakistan

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HomeNewsWorldIran Sends Response To US Peace Proposal Via Pakistan, Counters Plan With 14-Point Offer

Iran Sends Response To US Peace Proposal Via Pakistan, Counters Plan With 14-Point Offer

Iran sent its response to the US de-escalation proposal via Pakistan, outlining a 14-point peace plan amid rising Gulf tensions and warnings of retaliation over attacks on Iranian vessels.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 10 May 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran submitted response to US de-escalation proposal via Pakistan.
  • Tehran's plan focuses on ending regional conflict negotiations.

Iran on Sunday conveyed its response to the US proposal aimed at de-escalating regional tensions, with Iranian state media saying the message was delivered through Pakistani mediators. The move came after Tehran said it had completed a detailed review of Washington’s proposal.

According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, the current phase of negotiations would focus on ending the ongoing conflict in the region. The response follows reports that Tehran has prepared a “14-point plan” as a counter to the US-backed “nine-point peace plan”.

Three-Stage Roadmap Included In Iran's Proposal

Iran on Sunday formally conveyed its response to the latest US proposal aimed at de-escalating regional tensions, with Iranian state media saying the message was delivered through Pakistani mediators. The move came after Tehran said it had completed a detailed review of Washington’s proposal.

According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, the current phase of negotiations would focus on ending the ongoing conflict in the region. The response follows reports that Tehran has prepared a “14-point plan” as a counter to the US-backed “nine-point peace plan”.

Media reports said Iran’s proposal includes a three-stage roadmap, featuring a 30-day phase intended to convert a temporary ceasefire into a permanent end to hostilities. Tehran has reportedly demanded sanctions relief, an end to restrictions on Iranian ports, withdrawal of US troops from the region, and a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

The diplomatic push comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Iran recently warned that its “restraint is over” and threatened retaliation if Iranian vessels are targeted. The warning followed reports of attacks on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz and Qatar’s coast.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also warned of “heavy attacks” on American interests if Iranian tankers come under attack again, after reports that a US fighter jet disabled two Iranian-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Iran deliver its response to the US proposal?

Iran conveyed its response to the US proposal through Pakistani mediators. This action followed Tehran's completion of a detailed review of Washington's proposal.

What is the main focus of the current phase of negotiations?

According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the current phase of negotiations is intended to focus on ending the ongoing conflict in the region.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gulf Tension Iran Pakistan US Iran Ties 14-point Peace Plan Strait Of Hormuz Crisis
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