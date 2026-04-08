'Stop Chasing Hollywood': Internet Questions Raaka’s Hollywood-Like Visuals

When the much‑anticipated title poster of Raaka dropped on Allu Arjun’s birthday, the internet couldn’t help but react strongly. The poster, from the film directed by Atlee, shows Arjun with kohl‑lined eyes, a receding hairline, and a thick, greying beard and moustache. He raises a clawed hand to his face, locking eyes with the viewer a look few expected from the Pushpa star.

As Arjun marked his 44th year, Atlee shared the image with a personal note about how the film has stayed with him for years, hinting at the emotional and creative journey behind Raaka. Fans quickly took to social media to share their initial impressions.

Social Media reactions

Although Raaka was billed as something “never seen before,” many fans felt they had seen parts of the look before. “Sudden ga chusi i movie poster Anukunna (I suddenly saw this and thought it was an I movie poster),” one X user wrote, comparing Arjun’s appearance to Vikram’s look in Shankar’s I.

Another user pointed out similarities with Karthi’s look in Kaashmora, writing, “same undi ra Kashmora lo karthi la (He looks exactly like Karthi did in Kaashmora).” Discussions on Reddit also connected the look to a villain named Raakha from Jr NTR’s Shakthi, with some fans even joking that the name Raaka seemed familiar because of that connection.

#Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.



It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun sir@alluarjun… pic.twitter.com/UuKdpJRChs — atlee (@Atlee_dir) April 8, 2026

Reactions were mixed: while some fans embraced the unusual and daring transformation, others couldn’t shake the parallels with these previous film characters. Comments like “Kashmora + I + Mersal mix movie ayundochu (Movie is a mix of Kaashmora, I, and Mersal)” showed how imaginative fans were getting with the comparisons.

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Praise for the Bold Transformation

Despite the comparisons, many praised the risk Allu Arjun took with his Raaka look, especially considering his strong status after the success of films like Pushpa and its sequel. Viewers applauded the decision to challenge his onscreen image rather than stick with a safer, more conventional avatar.

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Raaka stars Deepika Padukone alongside Arjun and is produced by Sun Pictures. The sci‑fi action film is one of the most talked‑about upcoming releases and is expected to hit screens in 2027, with fans now eagerly waiting for more visuals and teasers to drop.