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HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema'Stop Chasing Hollywood': Internet Questions Raaka’s Hollywood-Like Visuals

'Stop Chasing Hollywood': Internet Questions Raaka’s Hollywood-Like Visuals

The first look of Allu Arjun in Raaka has gone viral, drawing comparisons to Karthi’s Kaashmora, Vikram in I, and Jr NTR’s Shakthi. Fans praised the bold transformation.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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When the much‑anticipated title poster of Raaka dropped on Allu Arjun’s birthday, the internet couldn’t help but react strongly. The poster, from the film directed by Atlee, shows Arjun with kohl‑lined eyes, a receding hairline, and a thick, greying beard and moustache. He raises a clawed hand to his face, locking eyes with the viewer a look few expected from the Pushpa star.

As Arjun marked his 44th year, Atlee shared the image with a personal note about how the film has stayed with him for years, hinting at the emotional and creative journey behind Raaka. Fans quickly took to social media to share their initial impressions.

 Social Media reactions

Although Raaka was billed as something “never seen before,” many fans felt they had seen parts of the look before. “Sudden ga chusi i movie poster Anukunna (I suddenly saw this and thought it was an I movie poster),” one X user wrote, comparing Arjun’s appearance to Vikram’s look in Shankar’s I.

Another user pointed out similarities with Karthi’s look in Kaashmora, writing, “same undi ra Kashmora lo karthi la (He looks exactly like Karthi did in Kaashmora).” Discussions on Reddit also connected the look to a villain named Raakha from Jr NTR’s Shakthi, with some fans even joking that the name Raaka seemed familiar because of that connection.

Reactions were mixed: while some fans embraced the unusual and daring transformation, others couldn’t shake the parallels with these previous film characters. Comments like “Kashmora + I + Mersal mix movie ayundochu (Movie is a mix of Kaashmora, I, and Mersal)” showed how imaginative fans were getting with the comparisons.

ALSO READ | Is Jr NTR’s Upcoming Pan-India Film Facing Production Hiccups? Makers Say ‘Official Updates Will Come…’

Praise for the Bold Transformation

Despite the comparisons, many praised the risk Allu Arjun took with his Raaka look, especially considering his strong status after the success of films like Pushpa and its sequel. Viewers applauded the decision to challenge his onscreen image rather than stick with a safer, more conventional avatar.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone’s BIG ‘Golmaal 5’ Entry? Cop Universe Twist With Akshay Kumar Shocks Fans

Raaka stars Deepika Padukone alongside Arjun and is produced by Sun Pictures. The sci‑fi action film is one of the most talked‑about upcoming releases and is expected to hit screens in 2027, with fans now eagerly waiting for more visuals and teasers to drop.

 
 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of the upcoming film starring Allu Arjun?

The upcoming film starring Allu Arjun is titled Raaka. It is a sci-fi action film.

Who is directing the film Raaka?

The film Raaka is directed by Atlee. The director shared a personal note about the film's long gestation period.

What was the initial reaction to the Raaka movie poster?

The Raaka movie poster generated strong reactions online. While some praised Allu Arjun's bold transformation, many fans noted similarities to previous film characters.

Who is starring alongside Allu Arjun in Raaka?

Deepika Padukone is starring alongside Allu Arjun in the film Raaka. The movie is produced by Sun Pictures.

When is Raaka expected to be released?

Raaka is expected to hit screens in 2027. Fans are eagerly awaiting further visuals and teasers.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Atlee Film Raaka First Look Raaka Social Media Reactions
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