The upcoming film starring Allu Arjun is titled Raaka. It is a sci-fi action film.
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'Stop Chasing Hollywood': Internet Questions Raaka’s Hollywood-Like Visuals
The first look of Allu Arjun in Raaka has gone viral, drawing comparisons to Karthi’s Kaashmora, Vikram in I, and Jr NTR’s Shakthi. Fans praised the bold transformation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the name of the upcoming film starring Allu Arjun?
Who is directing the film Raaka?
The film Raaka is directed by Atlee. The director shared a personal note about the film's long gestation period.
What was the initial reaction to the Raaka movie poster?
The Raaka movie poster generated strong reactions online. While some praised Allu Arjun's bold transformation, many fans noted similarities to previous film characters.
Who is starring alongside Allu Arjun in Raaka?
Deepika Padukone is starring alongside Allu Arjun in the film Raaka. The movie is produced by Sun Pictures.
When is Raaka expected to be released?
Raaka is expected to hit screens in 2027. Fans are eagerly awaiting further visuals and teasers.
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