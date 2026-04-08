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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone’s BIG ‘Golmaal 5’ Entry? Cop Universe Twist With Akshay Kumar Shocks Fans

Deepika Padukone’s BIG ‘Golmaal 5’ Entry? Cop Universe Twist With Akshay Kumar Shocks Fans

Deepika Padukone might join Golmaal 5 with a cameo appearance. She could reprise her cop role from Singham Again, adding a new twist and raising excitement among fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Deepika Padukone has been in the limelight these days, and amid this, a major update about her new project has surfaced. According to reports, the actress is all set to be a part of the Golmaal franchise.

The film has been consistently making headlines due to its ongoing casting updates. While it already boasts an impressive lineup of big stars, several new names have now been added, further raising anticipation. The project is helmed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his blockbuster entertainers.

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As per reports, many familiar faces from the franchise will return, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, and Sharman Joshi. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has also reportedly joined the cast.

What will Deepika Padukone’s role be?

According to reports, South actress Priyamani will be seen playing the lead role in the film. At the same time, a new update suggests that Deepika Padukone has also joined the cast. She is expected to appear in a cameo, but her role will be quite significant.

In the film, she will reportedly reprise her character of Inspector Shakti Shetty - the same role she played in Singham Again. However, the makers have not officially confirmed this yet. Still, the news has already heightened fans’ excitement.

Reports further suggest that Deepika’s character will be shown on a mission to capture Akshay Kumar’s character, who escapes from her custody. She is expected to make a powerful entry during the climax and, with the help of Ajay Devgn and his team, will eventually succeed in catching him.

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If these reports turn out to be true, Deepika Padukone’s cameo could serve as a crossover moment, connecting Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with the comedic world of the Golmaal series. However, since there has been no official confirmation from the production team yet, these reports should be treated as speculation for now.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Deepika Padukone's involvement been officially confirmed?

No, there has been no official confirmation from the production team regarding Deepika Padukone's role or appearance in the film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Rohit Shetty Priyamani Akshay Kumar Golmaal 5 Rohit Shetty Films
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