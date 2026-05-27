CM Vijay Keeps 4 AM Film Show Ban In Place After Fan Death During Thunivu Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu allows five daily shows for new films' first week.

Early morning 4 AM shows remain prohibited by government.

Previous fan death incident led to tightened screening rules.

New rules aim to boost film industry revenue safely.

Tamil Nadu’s relationship with cinema has always been unlike anywhere else in India. For decades, superstar releases have resembled public festivals more than ordinary film screenings, with fans turning theatres into arenas of celebration, devotion and chaos. Now, even as the state government eases long-standing screening restrictions, one thing remains firmly off the table, the return of 4 AM movie shows.

Tamil Nadu’s film culture has long revolved around the “first day first show” experience. Over time, theatres gradually pushed screening schedules earlier to satisfy growing demand from passionate fan bases. What began decades ago with afternoon screenings eventually evolved into 9 AM shows, then 6 AM screenings, and finally the now-infamous 4 AM and 5 AM releases for major star-led films.

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What CM C. Joseph Vijay’s New Cinema Rule Changes

On May 25, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay approved a significant change to cinema regulations, allowing theatres to screen five shows a day during the first week of newly released Tamil films. Yet the order deliberately avoids touching the controversial early morning show culture that was effectively shut down after a fan died during celebrations linked to Thunivu in 2023.

While the state has not revived pre-dawn screenings, the new amendment does provide major relief to theatre owners, distributors and producers.

Under the revised regulation, theatres can now screen five shows daily during the first seven days of a newly released Tamil film. The rule also applies on weekends, public holidays and local festival days without requiring separate permission from district authorities or police officials.

Previously, theatres operated under the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, which generally restricted them to four shows per day unless additional approvals were granted.

Industry representatives had raised the issue shortly after C. Joseph Vijay assumed office earlier this month. Producers and exhibitors argued that the extra show could significantly improve revenue during the crucial opening week of a film’s run.

The change is expected to particularly benefit large-scale commercial releases that generate strong advance bookings and packed opening weekends.

How Thunivu Changed Everything

The turning point came during Pongal 2023, when Thunivu and Varisu released simultaneously in one of Kollywood’s biggest box-office clashes in recent years.Shows for Thunivu reportedly began as early as 1 AM, while Varisu screenings started around 4 AM. Crowds gathered through the night as celebrations escalated outside theatres across Tamil Nadu.

The situation turned tragic after an Ajith Kumar fan died during the celebrations linked to the release of Thunivu. The incident intensified pressure on the state government, which had already expressed concern over increasingly chaotic release-day scenes.

Authorities responded with stricter enforcement. Early morning screenings were curtailed, and theatres were instructed not to permit rituals such as milk abhishekam on actor cut-outs. Since then, Tamil Nadu has maintained some of the toughest screening restrictions for major releases anywhere in India.

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Why The 4 AM Show Ban Still Remains?

Despite easing restrictions on show count, the government has chosen not to revisit the issue of screening timings.

The first regular show in Tamil Nadu still generally begins around 9 AM or later, even for major releases. That means fans in the home state of some of India’s biggest stars continue to watch films later than audiences in several other states where early morning screenings remain common.

Still, the government’s position appears clear. The latest order signals support for the business side of cinema while avoiding a return to the volatile atmosphere that once surrounded overnight releases.