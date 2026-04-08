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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaIs Jr NTR’s Upcoming Pan-India Film Facing Production Hiccups? Makers Say ‘Official Updates Will Come…’

Is Jr NTR’s Upcoming Pan-India Film Facing Production Hiccups? Makers Say ‘Official Updates Will Come…’

Rumours about delays and shoot cancellations for Jr NTR–Prashanth Neel’s film sparked social media chatter, claiming issues with NTR’s look. Makers have denied these reports, calling them baseless.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 01:34 PM (IST)

Recently, social media was filled with rumours suggesting that Jr NTR’s upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel was facing trouble. People claimed that shooting days were being cancelled and schedules were repeatedly postponed because NTR’s look in the movie was proving difficult to finalise. These reports spread quickly online, setting off concern among fans of the star and the project alike.

The speculation became so widespread that many started believing the team was struggling behind the scenes, affecting the film’s progress. Given the huge expectations surrounding the film, any hint of trouble was quickly amplified across platforms.

Makers Deny Look-Related Issues

Responding to the buzz, the production team has now issued a clear statement denying all such claims. According to the makers, the rumours about shoot cancellations and delays due to NTR’s look are baseless and have no truth. They clarified that there is nothing to worry about, and the production is moving forward according to its schedule.

“There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel,” the post read.

This official response has come as a relief to many fans who were left confused by the conflicting reports online. Sources close to the film confirmed that discussions and planning for NTR’s look had been standard creative work and in no way hindered filming.

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Project Still On Track

The team further made it clear that there have been no sudden changes in the shooting calendar. No dates have been scrapped due to issues with the actor’s appearance, as some online posts had suggested. Instead, what has taken place are routine preparations and creative decisions, which are common in films of this scale.

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Fans of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel will be relieved to know that the project continues as planned. With ongoing production and careful craft behind the scenes, excitement is building for what promises to be a major cinematic release once the film is complete.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Were there rumors about Jr NTR's upcoming film with Prashanth Neel facing issues?

Yes, social media was filled with rumors suggesting that the film was facing trouble, with claims of cancelled shooting days and postponed schedules.

Were the rumors about Jr NTR's look causing delays true?

No, the production team has officially denied these claims, stating that rumors about shoot cancellations and delays due to NTR's look are baseless.

Is the film production delayed?

The makers have clarified that the film is progressing as planned with only routine preparation gaps, and there have been no schedule cancellations.

What do the makers say about the rumors?

They stated there is no truth to rumors about the look or schedule cancellation and that official updates will always come from them.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prashanth Neel Jr NTR Film Telugu Cinema 2026 Jr NTR Upcoming Movie Telugu Film Updates
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