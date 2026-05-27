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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSuresh Gopi Backs Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Reacts To TVK’s Expansion In Kerala

Suresh Gopi Backs Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Reacts To TVK’s Expansion In Kerala

Suresh Gopi reacted to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s growing political influence and TVK’s Kerala expansion, saying he should be allowed to work and prove himself before criticism.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 May 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor-turned-politician Vijay's rise garners significant attention.

South superstar Vijay is now leading Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister after his party’s strong Assembly election victory. Popularly known as “Thalapathy” among fans, Vijay’s shift from films to politics has grabbed major attention across the South. Since taking the oath on May 10, his political journey has remained in focus. Amid TVK’s plans to expand beyond Tamil Nadu, Malayalam actor and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has now reacted to Vijay’s growing political presence.

‘Let Him Work And Prove Himself’ - Suresh Gopi

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Suresh Gopi said Vijay should be given the chance to do his job and prove himself before being judged. He said criticising him this early would not be right, as people have trusted him and given him an opportunity.

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He also added that if Vijay’s party, which won in Tamil Nadu, decides to begin its journey in Kerala, there should be no issue with that. According to him, Vijay is welcome to come to Kerala and expand wherever he wants. He said everyone should be allowed to work freely and contribute to the welfare of both the Tamil people and the larger society.

TVK Expanding In Kerala

Chief Minister Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is now moving quickly to strengthen its presence outside Tamil Nadu.

The party has already been active in Wayanad and Palakkad, and has now launched its district unit in Thrissur as well. Over the coming months, TVK plans to further expand its reach across Kerala.

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TVK Created History

For the record, Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu’s 13th Chief Minister on May 10, marking a major political shift in the state.

In the Assembly elections, TVK won 108 seats and emerged as the single largest party. The party then formed its first-ever government in the state with the support of Congress and a few smaller allies, creating a major new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.

About Vijay

Vijay’s political rise has become one of the biggest talking points in South India. Known as “Thalapathy” among fans, Vijay has enjoyed massive popularity through his films for years. His move from cinema to politics has drawn huge attention, especially because of his strong fan base across states. With TVK beginning to expand beyond Tamil Nadu soon after its election win, many are now closely watching how the party builds its presence in neighbouring Kerala and how Vijay shapes his next political steps.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What historical achievement did TVK and Vijay accomplish?

Vijay became Tamil Nadu's 13th Chief Minister, and TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, becoming the single largest party and forming its first-ever government.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Tamil Nadu Politics CM Vijay
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