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English NewsEntertainmentSouth CinemaNayanthara’s Hi Won’t Release On August 14; Makers Reveal New Date

Nayanthara’s Hi Won’t Release On August 14; Makers Reveal New Date

Nayanthara and Kavin's upcoming Tamil romantic drama Hi has been postponed to August 28, 2026. Directed by Vishnu Edavan, the film has received a U/A certificate and is expected to avoid a major box office clash.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nayanthara, Kavin's film 'Hi' postponed to August 28.
  • New release date avoids clashes, ensures stronger theatrical run.
  • Vishnu Edavan directs this U/A certified romantic family entertainer.

Nayanthara and Kavin’s upcoming Tamil romantic drama Hi will now arrive in cinemas later than originally planned. The makers have officially postponed the film’s theatrical release from August 14 to August 28, 2026. The announcement was made through the production houses’ social media platforms, confirming that the film will now have a revised release window. Directed by Vishnu Edavan, Hi has generated interest through its promotional material and marks another collaboration involving Nayanthara’s production banner, Rowdy Pictures. With the new date now locked, the romantic entertainer is set to reach audiences worldwide at the end of August.

Hi New Release Date

The makers have confirmed that Hi will now release in theatres on August 28, 2026, instead of its previously announced August 14 date. While no official reason has been cited for the postponement, the revised schedule is expected to help the film avoid a major box office clash and secure a stronger theatrical run.

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The announcement has been shared by the production team, bringing clarity for fans eagerly awaiting the romantic drama's release.

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Film Details

Directed by Vishnu Edavan, Hi stars Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead roles. The film is backed by Seven Screen Studios, Zee Studios South and Rowdy Pictures, with Jen Martin composing the soundtrack.

Ahead of its release, the film has completed the certification process and has received a U/A certificate, making it suitable for a wide audience. Recent teasers and promotional posters have already created curiosity among viewers, with the makers positioning it as a romantic family entertainer.

Box Office Plans

The change in release date gives Hi a fresh opportunity at the box office by moving away from the crowded Independence Day weekend. A later release is expected to provide the film with more breathing space and wider visibility among cinema-goers.

With Nayanthara and Kavin leading the cast and promotions expected to gather pace in the coming weeks, the makers will now focus on building anticipation before the film reaches theatres on August 28. With its new release date officially confirmed, Hi is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 28, 2026, as fans look forward to seeing Nayanthara and Kavin together on the big screen.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the new release date for the film Hi?

The film

Who are the lead actors in the movie Hi?

Nayanthara and Kavin star in the lead roles in the upcoming Tamil romantic drama

Who is directing the film Hi and which companies are producing it?

The film

Why was the release date for Hi postponed?

While no official reason was cited, the revised schedule is expected to help the film avoid a major box office clash. This allows it to secure a stronger theatrical run and wider visibility.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nayanthara Tamil Film Hi Movie Kavin Hi Release Date Hi Postponed Vishnu Edavan Tamil Romantic Drama August 28 Release Rowdy Pictures
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