Nayanthara’s Hi Won’t Release On August 14; Makers Reveal New Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nayanthara, Kavin's film 'Hi' postponed to August 28.

New release date avoids clashes, ensures stronger theatrical run.

Vishnu Edavan directs this U/A certified romantic family entertainer.

Nayanthara and Kavin’s upcoming Tamil romantic drama Hi will now arrive in cinemas later than originally planned. The makers have officially postponed the film’s theatrical release from August 14 to August 28, 2026. The announcement was made through the production houses’ social media platforms, confirming that the film will now have a revised release window. Directed by Vishnu Edavan, Hi has generated interest through its promotional material and marks another collaboration involving Nayanthara’s production banner, Rowdy Pictures. With the new date now locked, the romantic entertainer is set to reach audiences worldwide at the end of August.

Hi New Release Date

The makers have confirmed that Hi will now release in theatres on August 28, 2026, instead of its previously announced August 14 date. While no official reason has been cited for the postponement, the revised schedule is expected to help the film avoid a major box office clash and secure a stronger theatrical run.

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The announcement has been shared by the production team, bringing clarity for fans eagerly awaiting the romantic drama's release.

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Film Details

Directed by Vishnu Edavan, Hi stars Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead roles. The film is backed by Seven Screen Studios, Zee Studios South and Rowdy Pictures, with Jen Martin composing the soundtrack.

We know you've been waiting to say HI :) and here's when you finally can 👋❤️



Mark your calendars for AUGUST 28 as the most heartwarming entertainer of the season arrives in theatres.



Get ready for the fun-filled #HiMovie, featuring #Nayanthara and @Kavin_m_0431 ❤️



A… pic.twitter.com/ATVYJWjD5O — Zee Studios South (@zeestudiossouth) August 7, 2026

Ahead of its release, the film has completed the certification process and has received a U/A certificate, making it suitable for a wide audience. Recent teasers and promotional posters have already created curiosity among viewers, with the makers positioning it as a romantic family entertainer.

Box Office Plans

The change in release date gives Hi a fresh opportunity at the box office by moving away from the crowded Independence Day weekend. A later release is expected to provide the film with more breathing space and wider visibility among cinema-goers.

With Nayanthara and Kavin leading the cast and promotions expected to gather pace in the coming weeks, the makers will now focus on building anticipation before the film reaches theatres on August 28. With its new release date officially confirmed, Hi is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 28, 2026, as fans look forward to seeing Nayanthara and Kavin together on the big screen.