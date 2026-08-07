OTT Releases This Friday: Operation Safed Sagar, Main Vaapas Aaunga And 5 More Titles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom K-drama, Death Inc.'s final season now streaming on Netflix.

This Friday has brought a fresh line-up of films and web series across leading streaming platforms, giving viewers plenty of options for the weekend. From patriotic dramas and crime thrillers to romantic stories, K-dramas and animated adventures, Netflix and ZEE5 have added several new titles to their libraries. If you're planning a cosy weekend indoors, here's a look at the latest OTT releases.

Top New Releases On Netflix And ZEE5

Operation Safed Sagar has premiered on Netflix. The patriotic war drama is based on the Indian Air Force's role during the 1999 Kargil War and highlights the courage of the country's unsung heroes. The series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill and Abhay Verma.

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Also streaming on Netflix is Main Vaapas Aaunga, an emotional romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. Featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Diljit Dosanjh, the film arrives on OTT after a successful theatrical run.

Telugu action drama Lenin has made its digital debut on ZEE5. Set in 1976, the film follows an orphan whose life takes a dramatic turn after being adopted by a respected village leader, eventually drawing him into a violent local conflict.

Marathi horror-comedy Tumbadchi Manjula, inspired by the Kannada film Soo From Soo, is also now streaming on ZEE5. The story follows a man whose attempt to pretend to be a ghost leads to unexpected chaos and comedy.

K-Drama, Animation And Final Season Return

K-drama fans can watch Our Sticky Love on Netflix. The 12-episode series follows a determined city prosecutor who loses her memory and begins living with a local boxing coach pretending to be her boyfriend, leading to an unusual love story.

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Animation enthusiasts can stream The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on ZEE5, where Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and their companions set off on a new adventure to rescue Princess Rosalina.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also released the fourth and final season of Death Inc.. The concluding chapter centres on a fierce family power struggle over the future of the Torregrossa Funeral Home, bringing the acclaimed series to an emotional close.