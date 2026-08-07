No CCTV, Multiple Challans: Key Details Emerge In Atiq Ahmed's Youngest Son Aban's Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aban Ahmed, Atiq's youngest, died in Jhansi road crash.

Overspeeding and slippery roads caused fatal car crash.

Aban's death continues a series of family tragedies.

Three years after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's third son, Asad Ahmed, was killed in a police encounter, his youngest son, Aban Ahmed, died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Thursday.

Aban was travelling to Jhansi district jail to meet his jailed brother, Ali Ahmed, when the white Hyundai Creta carrying him crashed into a divider near the Poonch police station area. Aban and his friend Sonu were killed in the crash, while three other occupants sustained injuries. Aban's funeral will be held on Friday around 5 pm at the family's ancestral graveyard in Prayagraj's Kasari Masari.

Police have not confirmed who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. A preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding and a possible loss of control may have led to the crash.

Overspeeding And Slippery Roads Under Scanner

According to a senior Jhansi police officer, the accident occurred in an area that had received heavy rainfall over the past few days, leaving the roads slippery.

Officials believe overspeeding, combined with the road conditions, may have caused the SUV to lose control before crashing into the divider.

The impact was severe, completely crushing the front portion of the vehicle and leaving the SUV extensively damaged.

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No CCTV, Locals Rushed Victims To Hospital

Police said there were no CCTV cameras near the accident site as it is located in a rural area.

Residents from nearby shops were the first to respond after the crash. They alerted the police and helped shift the injured to a hospital.

"When the accident took place, residents informed the police and helped shift the injured to the hospital," the senior police officer said.

According to official records, the SUV was registered in the name of Mohammad Zaid. Zaid, Mohammad Umar and Farukh were among those injured in the accident.

SUV Had Multiple Traffic Violations

Police records show that the Hyundai Creta had previously been issued several challans for overspeeding.

The vehicle had also been fined for violating parking rules and for being driven without a valid driving licence.

Mohammad Umar, one of the injured occupants, told police that the SUV suddenly went out of control before crashing into the divider.

"The car lost balance and crashed. After that, I don't remember what happened. When I regained consciousness, I found myself lying on the road," Umar said.

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A Family Marked By Repeated Tragedy

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on April 16, 2023, by assailants posing as journalists while they were being escorted by police for a medical examination. At the time, both were facing trial in the Umesh Pal murder case, one of more than 100 criminal cases, including murder and extortion, registered against Atiq Ahmed.

Atiq Ahmed had five sons. His eldest son, Umar Ahmed, and second son, Ali Ahmed, are lodged in Lucknow and Jhansi jails, respectively, in connection with an extortion case. Both have moved the Allahabad High Court seeking parole to attend their younger brother's funeral.

His third son, Asad Ahmed, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) three days before Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead.

Atiq Ahmed's two youngest sons, Ahzam and Aban, were minors at the time of their father's killing. They were initially sent to a child protection home before being released into the custody of Atiq Ahmed's sister, Shaheen.